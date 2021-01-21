Kiski Duals to feature WPIAL wrestling’s heavy hitters

By:

Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 6:01 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert wrestles Ben Monn of Cumberland Valley at last year’s state tournament.

About the only thing Kiski Area athletic director John Peterman hasn’t changed this past month is his last name, and that may change.

Peterman has been scheduling, rescheduling and canceling events.

“It’s minute by minute,” he said. “Wait a while and things may change again.”

And because of the coronavirus, the Kiski Area Duals has seen a drastic change.

Because three teams dropped out this week, Peterman has been able to put together a duals tournament on Saturday that features five of the top teams in the WPIAL Class AAA – No. 1 Waynesburg, No. 2 Seneca Valley, No. 4 Canon-McMillan, No. 5 Franklin Regional and No. 7 Kiski Area.

The other teams entered include Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford and Mars.

Action begins at 8 a.m.

There are five other tournaments this weekend: an individual tournament at North Allegheny and duals tournaments at Brookville, Burgettstown, Southmoreland and Hampton.

Dual tournaments

• Burgettstown includes Upper St. Clair, South Fayette and Chartiers Valley.

• Hampton includes Hempfield, Thomas Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant, Fox Chapel and Quaker Vallley.

• Southmoreland includes Frazier, North Star, Greensburg Salem, Pine-Richland, Fort Cherry, Albert Gallatin, Derry, Butler, Beth-Center, Elizabeth Forward and Highlands.

• Brookville includes Burrell and Chestnut Ridge. Fort LeBoeuf was forced to pull out earlier this week.

Individual tournament

• North Allegheny includes North Hills, Latrobe, Grove City, Norwin, Belle Vernon, Trinity, Freedom and General McLane.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burgettstown, Canon-McMillan, Franklin Regional, Hampton, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Southmoreland, Waynesburg