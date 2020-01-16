Knoch, North Catholic boys join Trib Ten power rankings

Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 12:56 AM

We’ve hit the midway point of section play in WPIAL hoops heading into this edition of the Trib Ten boys and girls basketball power rankings.

There were no changes on the girls side of the Trib Ten as only North Allegheny slipped a bit after the Tigers’ second loss in 11 days. The other nine teams remained intact or moved up this week.

The same could not be said for the boys side as the top five teams remained the same. Losses dropped both Quaker Valley and Pine-Richland out for now as Knoch and North Catholic were more than happy to debut in the power rankings.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib Ten

1. Fox Chapel Foxes, (13-0), (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (11-3), (2)

3. Penn Hills Indians, (10-2), (3)

4. Lincoln Park Leopards, (11-2), (4)

5. Butler Golden Tornado, (10-4), (5)

6. Knoch Knights (11-1), (NR)

7. Highlands Golden Rams, (12-2), (9)

8. North Catholic Trojans, (12-2), (NR)

9. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (7-2), (6)

10. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (12-1), (10)

Out: Quaker Valley Quakers, Pine-Richland Rams

Girls Trib Ten

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (14-0), (1)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks, (12-0), (2)

3. North Catholic Trojans, (10-1), (4)

4. Rochester Rams, (13-1), (5)

5. Blackhawk Cougars, (11-2), (6)

6. Norwin Knights, (10-2), (7)

7. North Allegheny Tigers, (10-2), (3)

8. Trinity Hillers, (10-2), (8)

9. Central Valley Warriors, (10-1), (9)

10. Southmoreland Scotties, (14-0), (10)

Out: None

