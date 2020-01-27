Knoch, North Catholic enter, Mars exits latest Trib HSSN boys hoops state rankings

By:

Monday, January 27, 2020 | 5:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Andrew Ammerman celebrates after scoring against Seton LaSalle on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Seton LaSalle High School.

Seven teams started the week ranked among the elite in the state, but a bump or two in the road had all seven headed to the exits in the hopes of returning soon.

The latest Trib HSSN weekly boys basketball state rankings heading into the final week of January has a new look with seven fresh teams.

Of all the changes, only one top-ranked team was affected as Math, Civics and Science fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 2A.

The other top teams remain the same from last week with Fox Chapel (6A), Archbishop Wood (5), Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (4A), Lincoln Park (3A) and Vincentian Academy (A) still atop their respective classifications.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 26. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Fox Chapel (17-0) (7) (1)

2. West Lawn Wilson (17-1) (3) (3)

3. Roman Catholic (9-7) (12) (4)

4. Methacton (18-1) (1) (NR)

5. McDowell (15-2) (10) (NR)

Out: Kennedy Catholic (10), Lower Merion (1),

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (13-3) (12) (1)

2. Gettysburg (17-0) (3) (2)

3. West Chester East (16-2) (1) (3)

4. Archbishop Ryan (12-4) (12) (NR)

5. Martin Luther King (12-3) (12) (NR)

Out: Milton Hershey (3), Mars (7)

Class 4A:

1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (12-3) (12) (1)

2. Imhotep Charter (12-6) (12) (3)

3. Hickory (14-3) (10) (5)

4. Archbishop Carroll (7-4) (12) (2)

5. Knoch (16-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3)

Class 3A:

1. Lincoln Park (15-2) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (13-2) (12) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (16-0) (4) (3)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (15-2) (3) (5)

5. North Catholic (14-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Fairview (10)

Class 2A:

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (14-1) (6) (2)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-1) (7) (4)

3. Math, Civics & Science (15-5) (12) (1)

4. Executive Education Academy Charter (10-5) (11) (3)

5. Constitution (9-8) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class A:

1. Vincentian Academy (13-3) (7) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (14-0) (9) (2)

3. Berlin-Brothersvalley (14-0) (5) (3)

4. Shade (14-1) (5) (5)

5. Mount Calvary Christian School (15-2) (3) (NR)

Out:North Penn-Liberty (4)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Fox Chapel, Knoch, Lincoln Park, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Vincentian Academy