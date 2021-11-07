Knoch’s Greb sisters win state tennis gold
By:
Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 9:26 PM
For the second straight year, the Knoch tennis team is celebrating a state championship.
Last year, the Knights won the PIAA Class 2A team title. This year, the doubles team of twin sisters Emily and Lindsey Greb claimed a state doubles crown.
The sophomore sisters defeated District 3 champs Emma Perkins and Michelle Timothy of Conrad Weiser in a tight, two-set match in the finals, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).
Perkins was a defending state champ, having won the Class 2A doubles title with a different partner last season.
In the state tournament, the Greb sisters knocked off three district championship teams and didn’t drop a set.
In the semifinals, they defeated District 10 champions Anne Marie Prichard and Abby Consiglio of Villa Maria Academy, 6-3, 6-3.
On Friday, they won their first-round match easily, rolling past Elise Wang and Ananya Rai of Wyomissing, 6-0, 6-0. They had a more competitive match in the quarterfinals, but defeated District 11 champions Isabella and Francesca Bartolacci of Moravian Academy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
The Greb sisters won a WPIAL title last month, defeating Kirsten Close and Roshni Thakkar of Sewickley Academy in the finals, 6-4, 6-3. The sisters didn’t team together last year, as Lindsey was out with a knee injury.
In the Class 2A singles tournament, the WPIAL finalists, champion Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy and runner-up Ally Bauer of Knoch, fell in the semifinals and met in the third-place match. Close defeated Bauer, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.
The WPIAL singles champion also took third place in Class 3A. Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman fell in the semifinals, then won the third-place match, defeating Dasha Chichkina of Council Rock South, 6-4, 6-3.
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• North Catholic volleyball gets past Avonworth in WPIAL championship battle
• Clutch plays from Zach Panza lift Hampton past West Allegheny in Class 3A WPIAL finals
• Mars tops Plum for WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer championship
• Seneca Valley beats Peters Township to repeat as WPIAL Class 4A champs
• Emotional Bishop Canevin beats GCC to win 5th consecutive WPIAL Class A volleyball title