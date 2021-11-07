Knoch’s Greb sisters win state tennis gold

By:

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 9:26 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Lindsey Greb (left) and Emily Greb pose with the WPIAL doubles gold medals they won last month. They added PIAA golds to their collection Saturday.

For the second straight year, the Knoch tennis team is celebrating a state championship.

Last year, the Knights won the PIAA Class 2A team title. This year, the doubles team of twin sisters Emily and Lindsey Greb claimed a state doubles crown.

The sophomore sisters defeated District 3 champs Emma Perkins and Michelle Timothy of Conrad Weiser in a tight, two-set match in the finals, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).

Perkins was a defending state champ, having won the Class 2A doubles title with a different partner last season.

In the state tournament, the Greb sisters knocked off three district championship teams and didn’t drop a set.

In the semifinals, they defeated District 10 champions Anne Marie Prichard and Abby Consiglio of Villa Maria Academy, 6-3, 6-3.

On Friday, they won their first-round match easily, rolling past Elise Wang and Ananya Rai of Wyomissing, 6-0, 6-0. They had a more competitive match in the quarterfinals, but defeated District 11 champions Isabella and Francesca Bartolacci of Moravian Academy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

The Greb sisters won a WPIAL title last month, defeating Kirsten Close and Roshni Thakkar of Sewickley Academy in the finals, 6-4, 6-3. The sisters didn’t team together last year, as Lindsey was out with a knee injury.

In the Class 2A singles tournament, the WPIAL finalists, champion Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy and runner-up Ally Bauer of Knoch, fell in the semifinals and met in the third-place match. Close defeated Bauer, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.

The WPIAL singles champion also took third place in Class 3A. Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman fell in the semifinals, then won the third-place match, defeating Dasha Chichkina of Council Rock South, 6-4, 6-3.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@triblive.com or via Twitter .