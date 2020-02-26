Lance Getsy steps down as Charleroi football coach

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 | 11:49 PM

Lance Getsy resigned after two season as football coach at Charleroi.

Charleroi is in the market for a new football coach after Lance Getsy resigned the position after two successful campaigns.

Getsy, a teacher in the Elizabeth Forward School District, recently accepted a teaching position at Franklin Regional, where he once served as an assistant football coach.

In two seasons at Charleroi, Getsy led the Cougars to two playoff trips as well as a conference crown in 2018. His two-year record at Charleroi is 17-5 and included a trip to the WPIAL semifinals. The Cougars lost to South Side, 26-21, in the semis to cap a 10-2 season.

This past season, Charleroi (7-3) finished third in the Century Conference and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Freedom, 21-14.

Getsy received the word he got the teaching job at Franklin Regional on Monday night and immediately met with his team. He added that the possibility of him leaving for Franklin Regional had leaked out earlier.

“I was always very up front with everyone because that’s what I believe and that’s what I preached to my players,” Getsy said. “The district knew I had put in for the (Franklin Regional) position. I’m always going to do what is best for my family.”

As for leaving Charleroi, Getsy said it was a tough decision.

Although he has coached football for 21 years, Charleroi was his first head coaching job.

“I loved every minute at Charleroi,” said Getsy, 44. “I had an administration that was very cooperative, a great coaching staff and kids who were willing to do whatever we told them.

“It was an experience I will always cherish and never forget.”

Getsy listed squaring off against perennial power Washington in his first game as a head coach, winning a conference title for Charleroi and dealing with the kids as some of his more cherished memories.

“There was a lot to like about coaching at Charleroi,” Getsy said. “And I think we accomplished a lot. I’m very proud of what we were able to do in those two years. I was perfectly happy there, but this is an opportunity that came up that I had to go for.

“I know one thing: every Friday night, I will check out to see the Charleroi score. That I can promise.”

Getsy is hopeful of joining the football coaching staff at Franklin Regional sooner rather than later.

“I have to wait until they fill my position at EF, but I should be starting (at Franklin Regional) before the school year is over,” he said. “I hope to sit down with Coach (Greg) Botta and see if there is any way I can be of help to the program.”

Getsy served as an assistant under Botta for two years before coming to Charleroi.

Charleroi athletic director Brady Barbero wished Getsy well and said he heard about the possibility last week.

“(Getsy) was very up front with me and told me he had a good chance to get the job,” Barbero said. “He did some great things here, and we want to certainly continue the tradition that has begun.”

Barbero said the search for his replacement will begin immediately.

“The job has been posted internally, and I will be advertising it outside soon,” Barbero said. “We definitely want to fill the position soon, but we want to be careful to ensure we do the right thing.”

