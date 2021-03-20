Large, talented senior class gives rise to optimism for Norwin boys lacrosse

By:

Saturday, March 20, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Submitted Six Norwin senior lacrosse players will continue their playing careers at the college level. They are (front, from left) Tommy McLaughlin, Cam Masten, Joe Rush, (rear) coach Chad Good, Hunter Geibel, Nick Condrasky and Cory Johnson.

With one of its largest senior classes — and arguably one of its most talented — the Norwin boys lacrosse team is hoping for a season that extends into the WPIAL playoffs.

Sixth-year coach Chad Good’s team could match his namesake.

“We always have high expectations,” Good said. “We have had a large senior class two years in a row graduate, then we didn’t have a season last year. So our expectations (from 2020) are sort of folded into this year.”

Norwin, which started its program in 2009 and last made the playoffs in 2018, brings back six seniors who have committed to play the game at the college level: Nick Condrasky (Pennsylvania College of Technology), Hunter Geibel (Allegheny), Cameron Masten (Saint Vincent), Joseph Rush (Walsh), Tommy McLaughlin (Saint Vincent), and Cory Johnson (Pennsylvania College of Technology).

There are 15 seniors on the roster.

“Defense is the strength of the team,” Good said. “Even with our younger group, we have some depth. Knock on wood we don’t have any injuries.”

The defense consists of Johnson, Daniel Larson, Vince Pecora and Seth Yanosko. Nolan Mullen and Yukon Ebbitt are goalkeepers.

Johnson moved to long-stick middie as a sophomore.

McLaughlin, Geibel, Rush and Garrett Craze will be key midfielders, with Condrasky and Masten on the attack.

Masten had 24 goals as a sophomore.

Geibel, Johnson and Masten have been in the rotation since they were freshmen.

“We’ll have some decent speed,” Good said. “We’re hoping to turn everything into fast breaks. We’re not going to lose a game because we didn’t give our best effort.”

Norwin tried to stay active during the down time last year as players trained individually, then as a team when the Knights could reassemble in recent months.

They went 14-2 in tournament play.

“It’s really something to see these guys as sophomores become seniors,” Good said. “It’s crazy how fast they went from kids to men.”

With realignment, Norwin will be the only Westmoreland County school in Section 2, joining Allderdice, Butler, Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley and Shady Side Academy.

“We’re new to the section, so we have to prove ourselves,” Good said. “We have a chip on our shoulder.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin