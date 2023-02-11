Last-second losses doom Hempfield in PIAA team tournament quarterfinals

Friday, February 10, 2023 | 7:11 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield senior Lucas Kapusta trips Central Mountain’s Gino Serafini to the mat during the 160-pound match at the PIAA Class 3A team championship Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield freshman Nico Kapusta pins Central Mountain’s Caden Stoner during the PIAA Class 3A team tournament Friday in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield senior Elijah Binakonsky celebrates during the PIAA Class 3A team tournament Friday in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield senior Elijah Binakonsky pins Dakota McDermott in the 215-pound match at the PIAA Class 3A team tournament Friday. Previous Next

HERSHEY — Three last-second losses Friday cost the Hempfield wrestling team a berth in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals at the PIAA team tournament.

Central Mountain ended the Spartans’ run by getting one-point wins late in matches from Braylen Corter (152), Jagger Pardoe (121) and Griffin Walizer (145) for a 31-28 victory and a berth in the semifinals at 7 p.m. against Bethlehem Catholic at the Giant Center.

The Spartans dropped into the consolation round to face Chambersburg.

Waynesburg also lost in the quarterfinals. Bethlehem Catholic overwhelmed the banged up Raiders, 55-8.

WPIAL champion Canon-McMillan, however, had no problem reach the semifinals. The Big Macs defeated Spring Ford, 49-18, and will meet Nazareth in the semifinals at 7 p.m.

Hempfield (11-6) put itself in great position to win the match thanks to pins by Elijah Binakonsky (215), Nico Kapusta (107) and Ty King (114), a major decision win by Lucas Kapusta (160) and wins by Owen Caracciolo (127) and Pierce Turner (172).

Central Mountain recorded two pins, a forfeit, a major decision and the three one-point decisions.

“It wasn’t a good matchup,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “It was a matchup of some of their top wrestlers and ours.”

The match didn’t start well for the Spartans as Braylen Corter rallied in the final 10 seconds to record a four-point move in a 5-4 win against Charlie Mesich.

In the final match, Central Mountain’s Griffin Walizer got a reversal with four seconds left to edge Eli Carr, 3-2.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Central Mountain 31, Hempfield 28

152: Braylen Corter (CM) dec. Charlie Mesich, 6-5.

160: Lucas Kapusta (H) major dec. Gino Serafini, 13-3.

172: Pierce Turner (H) dec. Jacob Weaver, 7-2.

189: Rocco Serafini (CM) pinned Ryan Steffey, :41.

215: Elijah Binakonsky (H) pinned Dakota McDermott, 1:32.

285: Brayden Blackwell (CM) won by forfeit.

107: Nico Kapusta (H) p. Caden Stoner, :13.

114: Ty King (H) p. Collin Bauman, 1:55.

121: Jaggar Pardoe (CM) dec. Nathan Caracciolo, 7-6.

127: Owen Caracciolo (H) dec. Carnell Noone, 8-4.

133: Luke Simcox (CM) major dec. Ethan Lebin, 8-0.

139: Dalton Perry (CM) pinned Logan Williams, :29.

145: Griffin Walizer (CM) dec. Eli Carr, 4-3.

Consolation second round

Chambersburg 32, Hempfield 31

160: Lucas Kapusta (H) pinned Ivan Mixell, :54.

172: Jacob Stoner (Ch) dec. Pierce Turner, 2-0.

189: Aiden Hight (Ch) major dec. Ryan Steffey, 11-1.

215: Zack Evans (Ch) dec. Elijah Binakonsky, 4-2.

285: Avery Kuhns (Ch) won by forfeit.

107: Nico Kapusta (H) tech fall Ben Hoover, 17-2 (3:41).

114: Zach Sherman (Ch) major dec. Ty King, 9-0.

121: Owen Caracciolo (H) dec. Ryan Carter, 8-6.

127: Luke Mentzer (Ch) won by forfeit

133: Ethan Lebin (H) tech fall Ashton Romberger, 21-6 (5:00).

139: Logan Mickey (CH) pinned Logan Williams, 2;24.

145: Eli Carr (H) won by forfeit.

152: Charlie Mesich (H) won by forfeit.

