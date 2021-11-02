Late penalty kick pushes West Allegheny past Plum in 3A boys semifinals

Monday, November 1, 2021 | 10:29 PM

Metro Creative

Top-seeded West Allegheny needed a penalty kick from Johnny Dragisich with 6:35 to go to survive an upset bid by No. 4 Plum in the WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer semifinals Monday at North Allegheny.

The Indians (20-0) will advance to the title game for the fourth time in five seasons, facing Hampton at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Mustangs (16-3-1) will face Franklin Regional in a consolation game Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

Joey Cosneck scored the game’s first goal with 16:10 left in the first half to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

Plum tied the score after Indians goalkeeper Jared Gola brought down Luke Kolankowski in the penalty area. Gola left the game, and that set up a penalty shot. Lucas Pittman scored his 19th goal of the season past substitute goalkeeper Thomas Higgins with 13:01 to go in the contest.

“That was one of those games that everyone wants to come out and win,” West Allegheny coach Kevin Amos said. “We showed a lot of heart tonight. We didn’t play our best game, but give Plum credit. They got us off our game a little bit.”

Plum goalkeeper Owen Zalewski kept the Mustangs in the game, making seven saves in the first half, nine overall.

West Allegheny defeated Plum, 7-1, on the season’s opening weekend.

