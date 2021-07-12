Latrobe advances to American Legion District 31 finals

By:

Sunday, July 11, 2021 | 8:04 PM

Metro Creative

Latrobe American Legion baseball used a different method to defeat Young Township on Sunday in Game 2 of the District 31 playoffs.

The Jethawks used the no-hit pitching of Jake Bradish to win Game 1.

The bats came alive late in Game 2.

Latrobe scored 10 runs over the final two innings and rallied for an 11-3 win and a two-game sweep in the best-of-3 series. The Jethawks, who qualified for the Region 7 tournament by reaching the finals, will face the winner of the Yough/ Bushy Run series Wednesday.

Yough and Bushy Run were rained out Sunday at Yough. Game 2 will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Penn-Trafford, and if there is a Game 3, it will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Yough. Yough leads the series 1-0.

Young Township was leading Latrobe, 2-1, through five innings before the Jethawks went to work.

Latrobe scored four times to grab a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning and added six more runs in the seventh inning to ice the win.

Logan Short led Latrobe’s 15-hit attack with two doubles and a single. Clay Petrosky, Erick Batista and Bradish each had three hits, and Grant Dowden doubled.

Jake Bleehash was the winning pitcher.

Kody Templeton doubled for Young Township, and the loss was tagged to Blake Fairman.

Young Township will play Yough or Bushy Run in the consolation game Wednesday.

The two finalists and the third-place team advance to the Region 7 tournament at Saint Michaels, which begins Saturday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .