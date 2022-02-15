Latrobe, Burrell are the early favorites for the 2022-23 wrestling season
By:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | 6:17 PM
Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, what wresting teams should be the early favorites?
Latrobe, which finished third in the WPIAL Class 3A, probably will be the preseason favorite with the wrestlers who will return.
The Wildcats will graduate five starters: Lucio Angelicchio, Gabe Golden, Jack Pletcher, Tyler Lynch and Sam Snyder. Some of their top returnees include former PIAA champion Vinny Kilkeary, Luke Willochell, Nate Roth, Leo Joseph and Corey Boerio.
Three-time WPIAL champion Waynesburg returns seven starters, including Mac Church and Rocco Welsh. So don’t count out the Raiders.
Connellsville graduates six starters and must replace wrestlers from 160 to 215. Canon-McMillan loses three starters and will be tough to beat, and North Allegheny, Butler and Kiski Area can’t be counted out.
In Class 2A, Burrell graduates three starters. Those returning for the Bucs include Cooper Hornack, Niko Ferra, Isaac Lacinski, Calio Zanella, Luke Boylan, Nico Zanella and Lucas Gratzmiller.
Burgettstown also should be strong with the return of eight starters, including Parker Sentipal, Rudy Brown, Gaven Suica and Joey Baronick.
Quaker Valley loses some big guns in Patrick Cutchember and Mason Diemert but will return Brandon Krul, Michael Carmody, Jack Kazalas and Logan Richey.
Look for Highlands, which is dropping from Class 3A, to be a team to watch.
Roth, Claycomb out
Injuries to Latrobe junior Nate Roth and Connellsville senior Hunter Claycomb will keep them out of the WPIAL individual championships.
Roth injured his right shoulder in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A team tournament Feb. 10 in the Wildcats’ match against Council Rock South.
Roth said he will need surgery to repair the injury. His high school career has been unlucky.
An injury in the semifinals of the 2020 WPIAL 3A championships prevented him from qualifying for the state tournament. He had a huge lead but was forced to withdraw.
In 2021, a questionable slam call in the consolation semifinals kept him from qualifying for the PIAA Southwest Region.
Now this injury will keep him out of the 2022 tournament.
Claycomb injured his knee before the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals Feb. 7. He injured the knee in practice Feb. 5.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings: Week of Feb. 14, 2022
• Trib HSSN WPIAL individual wrestling rankings: Week of Feb. 14, 2022
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Feb. 14, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 14, 2022
• WPIAL asks playoff basketball teams: ‘What have you done for me lately?’