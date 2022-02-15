Latrobe, Burrell are the early favorites for the 2022-23 wrestling season

By:

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | 6:17 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Corey Boerio pins Central Dauphins’ Carson Cassel at 215 pounds Feb. 11 at the PIAA Class 3A team wrestling championships at Giant Center in Hershey.

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, what wresting teams should be the early favorites?

Latrobe, which finished third in the WPIAL Class 3A, probably will be the preseason favorite with the wrestlers who will return.

The Wildcats will graduate five starters: Lucio Angelicchio, Gabe Golden, Jack Pletcher, Tyler Lynch and Sam Snyder. Some of their top returnees include former PIAA champion Vinny Kilkeary, Luke Willochell, Nate Roth, Leo Joseph and Corey Boerio.

Three-time WPIAL champion Waynesburg returns seven starters, including Mac Church and Rocco Welsh. So don’t count out the Raiders.

Connellsville graduates six starters and must replace wrestlers from 160 to 215. Canon-McMillan loses three starters and will be tough to beat, and North Allegheny, Butler and Kiski Area can’t be counted out.

In Class 2A, Burrell graduates three starters. Those returning for the Bucs include Cooper Hornack, Niko Ferra, Isaac Lacinski, Calio Zanella, Luke Boylan, Nico Zanella and Lucas Gratzmiller.

Burgettstown also should be strong with the return of eight starters, including Parker Sentipal, Rudy Brown, Gaven Suica and Joey Baronick.

Quaker Valley loses some big guns in Patrick Cutchember and Mason Diemert but will return Brandon Krul, Michael Carmody, Jack Kazalas and Logan Richey.

Look for Highlands, which is dropping from Class 3A, to be a team to watch.

Quakers were close

Quaker Valley is stinging after watching Saucon Valley win the PIAA Class 2A team title Feb. 12.

That’s because the Quakers had Saucon Valley beat until two mistakes cost them dearly during the first round of the championships at Giant Center in Hershey.

The Quakers lost two matches they were winning easily and gave up pins in the process in the third period, which allowed Saucon Valley to escape with win. Saucon Valley used a move called the “cement.” It’s a throw and twist that catches opponents and puts them in a pinning position.

Saucon Valley went on to defeat District 11 rival Notre Dame-Green Pond for the title.

“We knew they were known for the big moves, and we had talked to the team about it,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Heinl said. “We had them beat. It’s shocking.”

The WPIAL Class 2A champions, which ended Burrell’s 15-year reign, then lost its next match.

Heinl said he hopes the team learned a valuable lesson about fighting to the end.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t do better at states,” Heinl said.

Roth, Claycomb out

Injuries to Latrobe junior Nate Roth and Connellsville senior Hunter Claycomb will keep them out of the WPIAL individual championships.

Roth injured his right shoulder in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A team tournament Feb. 10 in the Wildcats’ match against Council Rock South.

Roth said he will need surgery to repair the injury. His high school career has been unlucky.

An injury in the semifinals of the 2020 WPIAL 3A championships prevented him from qualifying for the state tournament. He had a huge lead but was forced to withdraw.

In 2021, a questionable slam call in the consolation semifinals kept him from qualifying for the PIAA Southwest Region.

Now this injury will keep him out of the 2022 tournament.

Claycomb injured his knee before the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals Feb. 7. He injured the knee in practice Feb. 5.

Simon likely out

Waynesburg sophomore Joe Simon won’t be able to wrestle at 120 pounds for the individual tournament after weighing in at 128.3 on Feb. 12 at the PIAA Class 3A championships.

He is now locked to the 126-pound weight class, and the only way he can qualify for the individuals is either Zach Phaturos pulls out with an injury or he is permitted to wrestle off against Phaturos for that spot.

There is no indication Simon and Phaturos will wrestle off.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .