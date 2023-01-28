Latrobe diver wins back-to-back WCCA championships

Friday, January 27, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Hannah Polosky of Latrobe dives during last year’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet.

Latrobe’s Hannah Polosky defended her girls diving championship at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving meet Friday night at Derry, bettering her score from last year by more than 70 points.

Derry’s Jake Hauser took the boys title, finishing ahead of a pair of divers from Franklin Regional, Gino Piraino and Mackinley Miller.

Polosky finished with a score of 523.7 after posting a total of 446.4 last year. She finished ahead of Derry’s Ella Sylis (346), Hempfield’s Kate Livingston (335.55), Latrobe teammate Quinlin Mulroy (333.6), Mt. Pleasant’s Paige Richter (324.65) and Hempfield’s Abbey Podlucky (304.10).

Hauser finished with a total of 350.45, beating out Piraino (291.5) and Miller (241.45). Hempfield’s Tanner Collins (234.5) was fourth, followed by Latrobe’s Abigail Cook (212.5) and Derry’s Timmy Miller (169.95).

The swimming portion of the competition is scheduled for Saturday.