Latrobe football coach Jason Marucco resigns

By:

Thursday, December 23, 2021 | 4:09 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco surveys the game from the sidelines on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, while playing Mt. Pleasant at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.

Football coach Jason Marucco would not elaborate on why he wants to leave the sidelines at Latrobe, but he did confirm he turned in a letter of resignation and will not return to coach his alma mater.

Marucco guided Latrobe for eight seasons and compiled a record of 20-56 with two WPIAL Class 5A playoff appearances.

Latrobe finished 3-7 this past season, 1-4 and next to last in the Big East Conference, which was won by first-time WPIAL and PIAA champion Penn-Trafford.

The Wildcats lost their last three games, including a crushing 41-40 defeat against Franklin Regional in a game they led 40-13.

Marucco, who succeeded former Jeannette coach Ray Reitz as head coach in 2014, led Latrobe to back-to-back playoff trips in 2018-19, the former marking the program’s first postseason trip since 2009.

The Wildcats have not won a playoff game since 1968.

New enrollment figures indicate Latrobe will drop to Class 4A next season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Latrobe