Latrobe football coach Jason Marucco resigns
Thursday, December 23, 2021 | 4:09 PM
Football coach Jason Marucco would not elaborate on why he wants to leave the sidelines at Latrobe, but he did confirm he turned in a letter of resignation and will not return to coach his alma mater.
Marucco guided Latrobe for eight seasons and compiled a record of 20-56 with two WPIAL Class 5A playoff appearances.
Latrobe finished 3-7 this past season, 1-4 and next to last in the Big East Conference, which was won by first-time WPIAL and PIAA champion Penn-Trafford.
The Wildcats lost their last three games, including a crushing 41-40 defeat against Franklin Regional in a game they led 40-13.
Marucco, who succeeded former Jeannette coach Ray Reitz as head coach in 2014, led Latrobe to back-to-back playoff trips in 2018-19, the former marking the program’s first postseason trip since 2009.
The Wildcats have not won a playoff game since 1968.
New enrollment figures indicate Latrobe will drop to Class 4A next season.
