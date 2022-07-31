Latrobe girls soccer standout Regan Reilly commits to Bowling Green

Saturday, July 30, 2022 | 6:17 PM

Submitted Latrobe’s Regan Reilly is a member of the 2021 girls soccer team.

Latrobe girls soccer is primed to make a splash as it drops to WPIAL Class 3A this season.

Junior Regan Reilly has a lot to do with the raised expectations.

The talented forward became the third Wildcats player to make a Division I college commitment this offseason, announcing her intentions Saturday to play at Bowling Green.

“It just felt like the right decision,” she said. “It was very important for me to go to a competitive soccer program with an amazing coaching staff, especially head coach Jimmy Walker.”

Reilly, who plays cup soccer for the Pittsburgh Hotspurs, also had interest from Michigan State, Towson, Dayton, and Slippery Rock.

“Bowling Green just felt like the best overall choice for me,” Reilly said. “I wanted to be in an environment where I can push myself and play alongside some amazing players in the (Mid-American Conference). I am looking forward to helping them continue their championship record in the conference.”

I am beyond excited to announce that I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at Bowling Green State University!! I can’t thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates enough for their constant support throughout this process. Go Falcons❤️????@bgsuwsoc #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/VGjHBRy0Kg — Regan Reilly (@regan_reilly) July 30, 2022

Reilly, an all-section forward who had 16 goals and eight assists last season to help lead Latrobe to its first section title since 1992, joins teammates Ella Bulava (Maryland), a junior midfielder; and senior goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb (James Madison) as fellow Division I commits.

Her sister and “training partner,” Robin, a sophomore, also could end up playing at a high level of college soccer. A third sister, Morgan, played with her siblings last season before graduating.

Latrobe, with a relentless and fast-paced attack, made the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second straight season last fall but lost to Peters Township, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats finished 13-2.

“I think that we have a very talented group of girls and have even more potential to go far this season,” Regan Reilly said. “We have been working hard on the field and can see the talent and expectations for our team go up. We, obviously, want to go further than last year and set our sights on bigger goals. I also think that the underclassman will be making a lot of noise as well.”

