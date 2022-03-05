Latrobe goalkeeper DeCerb commits to James Madison

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 5:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe goalkeeper Sophia Decerb makes a save against Norwin on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Norwin High School.

Anyone who follows Latrobe girls soccer will not be surprised to hear the news: Sofia DeCerb will stop shots at the NCAA Division I level.

The junior goalkeeper announced she verbally committed to play at James Madison.

Her high school coach knew she would find a spot with a high-level program. It was just a matter of which one.

“James Madison is getting the ultimate competitor,” Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said “Sofia is a fierce and commanding presence on the field, leading by example and instilling confidence in her team simply knowing she has their back between the pipes.”

The sure handed net-minder, who stands 6 feet tall, posted eight shutouts last season as Latrobe won its first section title in 29 years.

She made 108 saves.

“I always knew I wanted to play soccer at a competitive level and that I would really continue to be pushed to develop,” DeCerb said. “At JMU, I know I will get that. Plus, I love the coaching staff, team environment, campus and play style. I also didn’t want to be too far from home.”

DeCerb also considered Robert Morris, among other Division I programs.

“Her positivity is infectious and can help lift the team’s spirit,” Morrison said. “She will be an excellent addition to the JMU squad, and we believe with her drive and determination, she has the ability to be an impact player in no time.”

James Madison plays in the Sun Belt Conference and finished 9-9-1 last season.

“I have dreamed of (playing Division I soccer) since I was little,” DeCerb said. “But it wasn’t until the end of my freshman year that I really reflected and realized it’s what I wanted to do, 100%.”

DeCerb is the granddaughter of former Latrobe and Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer coach Tom Kennedy, who recently resigned from his post at Latrobe. He also helped out the girls team last year.

