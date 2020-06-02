Latrobe grad steps down from Ringgold girls basketball coaching position

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 | 4:52 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Lindsy Muchnock coached at Hempfield in 2017-18.

After two seasons at the helm of the Ringgold girls basketball program, Lindsy Muchnock has tendered her resignation.

The former Seton Hill and Latrobe star was hired at Ringgold in August 2018, taking over for Erika McCarthy.

In her two seasons at Ringgold, Muchnock finished with an overall record of 14-29, 7-21 in Section 3-4A play.

Next season, the Rams move up a classification to 5A.

Muchnock said she has a new job in Rockville, Md.

“I received a teaching position in Montgomery County in Maryland,” Muchnock said. “I enjoyed my two years at Ringgold and from year one to year two, we increased our win record by five games.

“Every school or program I have had the opportunity to be a part of has helped me grow as a person and a professional. Ringgold has done the same for me.”

Muchnock added that she’s learned a lot about herself during her time with the Rams and she’ll miss the relationships she’s formed there.

“I’ll miss my assistant coaches and all the work they put in,” she said.

Ringgold athletic director Laura Grimm said she can’t really put a mark on the impact Muchnock had on the program because she simply wasn’t there long. But she did see some positives.

“I feel like we really didn’t get to make a determination. We had a really good meeting last week and I think we were really on the same page,” Grimm said.

“In her first year, it was a feeling-out process. Not just for the team, but with Lindsy getting familiar with teaching in the district and district athletics. The girls did some good things this season, but year three is usually when you make the biggest jump as a coach.”

Still, Muchnock brought a lot to the program as a coach, which is something Grimm looks for in new hires.

“Her passion for the game and knowledge of the game is something we’re looking for in all of our coaching hires,” Grimm said. “She brought experience playing at the highest levels and coaching in the WPIAL at the highest levels. She was never really set up to be here long term. It’s unfortunate.”

Grimm said for the next few weeks, there won’t be movement on a new hire, mostly because of the current situation with the covid-19 pandemic.

“Certainly anyone internal within the district and qualified will be given a far shot,” Grimm said. “I just think it will likely be a few weeks before something is posted. Although some school districts are posting and hiring, we’re going to move cautiously, not knowing what the future holds for sports in the fall.”

Grimm said the district is awaiting better indication from the state what fall sports may look like.

“For the next couple of weeks, we’ll probably be in kind of a holding pattern before we begin the hiring process,” she said.

Following her graduation from Seton Hill in 2012, Muchnock spent two years as an assistant coach at Latrobe before serving as an assistant at Hempfield for one year. She earned her first head coaching position at Plum in 2016-17, leading the Mustangs to a 10-13 overall record and 6-6 mark in Section 4-5A play before advancing to the WPIAL playoffs.

As coach at Hempfield in 2017-18, Muchnock led the team to the WPIAL quarterfinals, where it suffered a 48-40 loss to Peters Township. The Spartans tied for second place in Section 2-6A.

She resigned to take a teaching position in Ohio before a physical education job opened at Ringgold.

“I wish the girls and the program the best in the future,” Muchnock said. “I’m thankful for Laura hiring me and giving me an opportunity to lead the program.”

