Latrobe hires Livingston as girls basketball coach

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 | 9:32 PM

Submitted New Latrobe girls basketball coach Mackenzie Livingston

When Mackenzie Livingston interviewed for a teaching position in the Greater Latrobe School District, she was excited to learn the girls basketball coaching position was available.

It was perfect timing.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Livingston was hired as a high school health and physical education teacher and the school’s new girls basketball coach.

She replaced Mark Burkhardt, who stepped down after coaching the Wildcats the past eight seasons. Latrobe went 14-9 this past season and graduated numerous key players.

Livingston, 28, knows she faces a challenge but is excited for the opportunity.

She is a 2013 graduate of Blairsville and started a collegiate career at IUP before transferring to Lock Haven, graduating in 2017. She returned to IUP and completed her master’s degree in 2022.

She also was an assistant coach for the Blairsville girls team for four years, the River Valley girls for two seasons and for the River Valley boys for one season. Latrobe is her first head coaching job.

“I’m excited because I get to wear orange and black again,” Livingston said. “Blairsville’s colors were orange and black, and the Wildcat logo and the Bobcat logo are similar.”

Livingston has watched the team on video and knows they won’t have the size of previous teams.

That’s OK. Livingston said he plans on implementing an aggressive style.

“We’re going to be fast paced and play pressure defense,” Livingston said. “I’m all about defense. If we keep the score down, I don’t mind low-scoring games. I feel our speed will be our strength.”

Livingston already had the Wildcats entered in the River Valley Summer League.

“I know some teams have already started,” Livingston said. “We’re a little behind schedule.”

Latrobe athletic director Zac Heide said he likes Livingston’s passion and enthusiasm.

“I feel she’ll do well,” Heide said. “We’re excited to have her on board.”

The school board also hired Kathryn Massaro as girls tennis coach and Shanna Townsend as assistant girls tennis coach.

Massaro replaces Karissa Skiba, who resigned after the season.

