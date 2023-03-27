Latrobe jumps to No. 1 in Western Pa. coaches boys volleyball poll

Monday, March 27, 2023 | 10:09 AM

Canon-McMillan boys volleyball players compete against Montour on March 21, 2023.

Section play is set to begin for nearly all the WPIAL boys volleyball teams this week, with the exception of Section 2-3A which got started last week.

As the matches take on more meaning, there was some movement in the weekly Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association polls released Monday.

In Class 2A, Latrobe vaulted up a spot to No. 1 in the rankings thanks to a 3-0 win over Butler last week. Ambridge also moved up a spot to No. 2. Previous top-ranked Seton LaSalle fell to No. 3 after a nonsection loss to Canon-McMillan. Mars also moved up to No. 5, and Hopewell entered the poll at No. 10.

In Class 3A, Shaler maintained its spot at No. 1. Norwin made a jump, going from No. 5 to No. 2 after defeating Baldwin and McDowell. Butler also moved up from ninth to fifth, and Canon-McMillan moved up a spot to No. 6.

North Allegheny, which tied Manheim Central for the title at its host invitational Saturday, dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 after a 3-1 loss to Butler. The tournament was suspended in the final match because of a prolonged power outage, according to NA coach Daniel Long.

In pool play, North Allegheny was 7-1. Penn-Trafford (No. 3 again in this week’s poll) also was 7-1 in pool play and lost to Central York in the quarterfinal round. NA defeated Ambridge in the semifinal round.

Each WPIAL head coach has the opportunity to submit votes for each week’s top-10 polls and players of the week.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 10

Week 2

Class 3A

Rank, team, previous

1. Shaler, 1

2. Norwin, 5

3. Penn-Trafford, 3

4. North Allegheny, 2

5. Butler, 9

6. Canon-McMillan, 7

7. Upper St Clair, 6

8. Seneca Valley, 4

9. Hempfield, 8

10. Moon, 10

Out: None

Class 3A Players of the Week

Joe Frisco, sr., OH, North Hills

Declan McMahon, sr., RSH, Peters Township

Alex Moncello, sr., S, Butler

Daniel Tarabrella, sr., S, Penn Trafford

Class 2A

1. Latrobe, 2

2. Ambridge, 3

3. Seton LaSalle, 1

4. Montour, 4

5. Mars, 6

6. North Catholic, 5

7. Derry, 7

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 8

9. Thomas Jefferson, 9

10. Hopewell, N/A

Out: Armstrong, 10

Class 2A Players of the Week

Tyler Nelson, sr., OH, Latrobe

Corey Obeldobel, sr., OH, Hopewell

Gavin Poe, sr., MH, Seton LaSalle

Ryan Ceh, jr., MH, Mars

