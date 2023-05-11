Latrobe linebacker getting Division I attention
Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM
Ron Prady has been saying it since he took over as Latrobe’s football coach.
Watch out for Alex Tatsch.
Prady believes the sophomore linebacker has limitless potential and one day will be playing at a high level of college football.
“He’s going to be really good,” Prady said.
At least one school is on board with him already.
Connecticut offered a scholarship to Tatsch, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker who also plays running back for the Wildcats.
Last season, Tatsch was the team’s leading tackler with 97 and had seven sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“It’s his explosiveness and instincts,” Prady said. “He has great length, and he’s just a pure football player that loves the game.”
I am honored and grateful to say l have received my first offer from UCONN‼️@Coach_CPace @UConnFootball @FSQ_Sports @GLCATATHLETICS pic.twitter.com/SDdB3AJeJx
— Alex Tatsch (@AlexTatsch5) May 11, 2023
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Latrobe
