Latrobe linebacker getting Division I attention

Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Latrobe sophomore Alex Tatsch

Ron Prady has been saying it since he took over as Latrobe’s football coach.

Watch out for Alex Tatsch.

Prady believes the sophomore linebacker has limitless potential and one day will be playing at a high level of college football.

“He’s going to be really good,” Prady said.

At least one school is on board with him already.

Connecticut offered a scholarship to Tatsch, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker who also plays running back for the Wildcats.

Last season, Tatsch was the team’s leading tackler with 97 and had seven sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“It’s his explosiveness and instincts,” Prady said. “He has great length, and he’s just a pure football player that loves the game.”

