Latrobe linebacker Tucker Knupp picks Lehigh
Friday, February 19, 2021 | 5:18 PM
Latrobe senior Tucker Knupp will play college football in the Patriot League.
Knupp gave a verbal commitment to Lehigh, a Divison I-FCS program.
Lehigh was his only Division I option, but he also had interest from Carnegie Mellon.
A 6-foot, 220-pound inside linebacker, Knupp was a Class 5A Big East first-team all-conference player. A three-year starter, he also played tight end, where he was an outstanding blocker for the Wildcats.
Last season, Knupp had 52 tackles, seven for loss, six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
Knupp was a general on the field, making all the defensive calls.
“He is a definite throwback,” Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said. “He is one of the most physical players I have had the opportunity to coach. Combine that with a tremendous work ethic and a willingness to prepare, and you have yourself a football player.”
He had 16 pass receptions for 274 yards and three touchdowns, including a 64-yard catch.
“I chose to go to Lehigh because the coaches were really cool through the whole process, and it seemed like a great fit with football and education,” Knupp said. “They started to recruit me around November of 2020.”
Knupp will join another local product at Lehigh. Freshman lineman Christian Jablonski is a Ligonier Valley graduate.
Lehigh is scheduled to play four games in the spring after last season was wiped out by coronavirus concerns.
Another Latrobe alum, Reed Fenton, is a sophomore basketball player at Lehigh.
Lehigh assistant football coach Anthony DiMichele, a former Sto-Rox standout who played defensive back in the Patriot League at Holy Cross, jokingly hinted that Fenton may have had a hand in getting Knupp to Lehigh — or, giving the school a nudge to take a look at Knupp.
Knupp said Fenton’s fondness for Lehigh carried over to him.
“I knew that Reed really liked it out there, so I think that had something to do with it,” he said.
#WPIAL2LU is a real movement… y’all better take notice!!!
Appreciate the oop, @reed_fenton!!! ⛹????♂️????
WELCOME HOME, @TKnupp6#2T1LLFLY https://t.co/5YiSp3Bgr9
— Anthony DiMichele (@Coach_DiMike) February 15, 2021
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
