Latrobe lineman Calabrace wins ‘NFL Way to Play Award’ for excellent technique

By:

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | 8:38 PM

Submitted Latrobe senior lineman Daniel Calabrace

Latrobe senior lineman Daniel Calabrace was the NFL Way to Play Award recipient for Week 8.

Calabrace’s defensive technique, particularly one play where he rips through a double-team and wraps up a running back near the line of scrimmage against Trinity, was lauded by Playfootball.nfl.com.

NFL analyst Brian “Baldy” Baldinger “broke down” the play, saying, “This is what you call stack and shed — watch how low he is … head up, wrap up, make the tackle. That is an excellent play.”

Baldinger noted Calabrace comes from the “same high school as Arnold Palmer.”

The play came in the Wildcats’ 31-6 win over Trinity on Sept. 30. It was nominated via Hudl, the website that charts stats and video for teams across the country.

Calabrace brings a blue-collar work ethic to Latrobe, which celebrated its first win in the postseason last week since 1968 with a 28-21 win over Highlands in overtime.

“It means a lot that coach put in for me,” said Calabrace, who was already familiar with the award. “To win the award means even more. I was really surprised when I found out I won.”

Calabrace’s accolade will give the Wildcats program a boost in the equipment room. The team has the choice of $3,000 or a robotic tackling dummy.

“We’re happy for Danny,” Latrobe coach Ron Prady said. “He’s such a humble kid that has a business-like work ethic and leads by example. We’re proud of Danny and his efforts.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Latrobe