Latrobe lineman Trent Holler commits to East Carolina

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Saturday, September 22, 2018 | 1:03 PM

In early August, Trent Holler narrowed his list of potential college football destinations to three. But he second-guessed that call, thought it was too hasty, and walked it back to take a closer look at his options.

One of his initial finalists, though, still held a special place with him, and that’s where he’s headed.

The senior two-way lineman from Latrobe announced Saturday his commitment to East Carolina.

He also had offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Youngstown State, Connecticut, and Delaware, among others. Pitt and West Virginia were his other top choices.

Recruiting site 24/7 Sports rates him the No. 11 best senior center in the nation and a three-star prospect.

“It was time to commit to a school I absolutely loved and where I wanted to play football at,” said Holler, a three-time all-conference pick who has been a disruptive defensive presence for the Wildcats (1-4, 1-2), who picked up their first win of the season Friday night, 49-14 over Connellsville . “After the visit I took there I just knew.”

Holler, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound center and defensive end, said ECU, which plays in the American East Conference, likes him for offense.

His birthday (Aug. 16) was going to be the day he committed, but those plans changed so he could make visits and erase any insecurities about the process.

Latrobe basketball standout Reed Fenton committed Friday to Lehigh. Holler said he and Reed talked about announcing around the same time.

Holler also plays basketball for the Wildcats.

“I am glad I waited,” Holler said. “It just opened my eyes up. I thought this was the best time for me to make (the decision).

“Me and Reed actually have been talking since we have classes together about our commitments. They were both planned to be back-to-back.”

