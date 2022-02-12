Latrobe looks to build on PIAA semifinal loss to top-ranked Bethlehem Catholic

By:

Friday, February 11, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Corey Boerio pins Central Dauphin’s Carson Cassel at 215 pounds in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Luke Willochell tries to turn Central Dauphin’s Liam Flanagan at 106 pounds during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher records a pin at 152 pounds in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY – Latrobe wrestling coach Mark Mears has been building something special for the past two seasons since he took over the program.

Getting to the PIAA Class 3A team wrestling championship and wrestling in the Giant Center was one of the goals.

The veteran coach knew his team didn’t match up well against No. 1-ranked Bethlehem Catholic, but he wanted his wrestlers to experience what it will take to reach the level of the Golden Hawks.

Bethlehem Catholic ended Latrobe’s run in the semifinals with a convincing 46-12 victory Friday night. The loss sends the Wildcats to the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday against either Williamsport or Mifflin County.

Latrobe was the third consecutive WPIAL team Bethlehem Catholic beat to reach the finals. The Golden Hawks opened by defeating Canon-McMillan, 51-12, on Thursday and Connellsville, 50-8, in the quarterfinals Friday.

Earlier in the day, Latrobe gutted out a 34-24 victory against Central Dauphin in the quarters.

It was a win that featured two of the top 106-pounders locking horns with Wildcats freshman Luke Willochell, ranked No. 7 in the state, earning a 3-0 win over Liam Flanagan, who is ranked No. 9.

In the semifinals, Bethlehem Catholic won the first seven matches, building a 23-0 lead before Corey Boerio got the Wildcats on the board with a pin at 215. Vinny Kilkeary recorded a pin for the Wildcats at 120.

“It wasn’t like we backed down,” Mears said. “We lost some close matches, but they just have too many studs.”

Mears said getting to the semifinals was the goal. He’s already looking ahead to next season.

“What we have coming back, there is no reason why we can’t be in the finals against them,” Mears said. “We just have to go back to the room and work hard all summer.

“If things work out, we should be pretty strong. This is what I’ve been building towards.”

The Wildcats used wins by Willochell and Leo Joseph (113) to secure the win against Central Dauphin. They also got pins from Kilkeary (126), Jack Pletcher (152) and Boerio (215).

“Now we have to come back Saturday and get a win to place in the state,” Mears said. “That’s our goal. Then we’ll worry about next year.”

Latrobe’s Nate Roth, who missed both matches Friday after re-injuring his shoulder the day before, said he’ll miss the individual postseason, which starts Feb. 26.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Latrobe