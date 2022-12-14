Latrobe standout Emma Blair out for season with knee injury

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | 7:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Emma Blair drives to the basket against Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney during a 2021 game.

Latrobe was dealt a devastating blow to its season Tuesday with the news that senior girls basketball standout Emma Blair will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Blair, a 6-foot-1 center, was injured Friday in the first game of the She Got Game Classic in Virginia.

She was averaging 25 points and 14 rebounds per game.

Blair, a South Carolina Upstate commit, has over 700 points and 700 rebounds for her career.

“We pray for a speedy recovery and hope to make her proud of her team in her senior season,” Wildcats coach Mark Burkhardt said. “She wants to help contribute in any way she can at practices and on the bench during games.”

Last season, Blair averaged 13.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, shot 56% from the field and was named Tribune-Review Westmoreland County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

