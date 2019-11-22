Latrobe wrestler Gabe Willochell signs with Edinboro
By:
Thursday, November 21, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Latrobe senior Gabe Willochell was one of six wrestlers to sign letters of intent to attend Edinboro.
Willochell is a two-time PIAA Class AAA placewinner, finishing fourth at 132 pounds in 2019 and sixth at 126 in 2018.
He is ranked No. 3 in the PIAA Class AAA preseason rankings and begins his senior season with a 97-26 career record.
“Gabe is very good in all positions, especially from the top. He’s one of those crafty high-pace wrestlers who loves to scramble and create scoring opportunities,” Edinboro coach Matt Hill said.
The others to sign were Sharon senior Sully Allen; Hilton, N.Y. senior Ryan Burgos; Salem, N.H. senior Beau Dillon; St. John, Ohio senior Ethan Ducca; and Ashtabula, Ohio senior Jacob Lagoa.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Latrobe