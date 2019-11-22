Latrobe wrestler Gabe Willochell signs with Edinboro

Thursday, November 21, 2019 | 10:01 PM

Greater Latrobe’s Gabe Willochell wrestles Nazareth’s Drew Clearie in the 132-pound class AAA quarterfinal during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Latrobe senior Gabe Willochell was one of six wrestlers to sign letters of intent to attend Edinboro.

Willochell is a two-time PIAA Class AAA placewinner, finishing fourth at 132 pounds in 2019 and sixth at 126 in 2018.

He is ranked No. 3 in the PIAA Class AAA preseason rankings and begins his senior season with a 97-26 career record.

“Gabe is very good in all positions, especially from the top. He’s one of those crafty high-pace wrestlers who loves to scramble and create scoring opportunities,” Edinboro coach Matt Hill said.

The others to sign were Sharon senior Sully Allen; Hilton, N.Y. senior Ryan Burgos; Salem, N.H. senior Beau Dillon; St. John, Ohio senior Ethan Ducca; and Ashtabula, Ohio senior Jacob Lagoa.

