Latrobe, Yough pick up wins at the American Legion Region 7 tournament

Sunday, July 18, 2021 | 9:14 PM

It’s win or go home Monday for Latrobe and Young Township at the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 7 tournament.

The Jethawks bounced back from a tough loss to Claysburg on Saturday by defeating District 31 rival Young Township, 8-2, at Central Cambria.

Latrobe will face Beech Creek, which defeated Claysburg, 15-3, at noon Monday at Forest Hills High School. All four teams in Pool A are 1-1. Claysburg will play Young Township at 10 a.m.

Pitcher Jake Bradish limited Young Township to two runs. Logan Short had a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning to ice the game.

Rayce King had a triple and single. Vinny Amatucci and Logan Gustafson had two hits apiece.

Braden Staats had a double and single for Young Township. Brice Laurenti and Brady Yard had two hits each.

Yough stays perfect

Yough improved to 2-0 in Pool B with an 11-2 victory against Bedford. Yough blanked St. Michael, 2-0, on Saturday.

Yough will face Philipsburg-Osceola (1-1) at 3 p.m. Monday. Philipsburg defeated St. Michael, 8-5.

St. Michael (0-2) will face Bedford (1-1) at 6 p.m.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals Tuesday.

Pitcher Vinny Martin allowed five hits and struck out three.

Kam Pritts drove in three runs by hitting a home run and double. Steve Manion had four hits, including a double. Mike Bell doubled, and Jack Sampson had two hits.

Yough took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and built an 11-1 lead with a five-run seventh inning.

