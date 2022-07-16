Latrobe, Young Township, Bushy Run open Region 7 tournament Saturday
By:
Friday, July 15, 2022 | 8:18 PM
After the District 31 American Legion Championship game on Wednesday, Latrobe coach Jason Bush and Young Township coach Ryan Staats both agreed that the title game was a tune-up for what they will face Saturday in the start of the Region 7 tournament.
Latrobe edged Young Township, 3-0, in a pitchers’ duel.
Both teams got outstanding pitching performances: Latrobe got a combined two-hit shutout from Jake Albaugh and Adam Moreland, and Young Township got an outstanding effort from Dustin Coleman.
“He was the best pitcher we faced all season,” Bush said of Coleman. “That’s the type of performance we have to expect this weekend at Bedford. There will be some quality teams in the tournament.”
Bedford Legion will serve as the host of the tournament and the majority of the games will be played at Bedford High School. Three games will be played at Everett High School, one each day on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
There will be three games each day at Bedford beginning at 11 a.m.
Young Township will kick off the tournament by playing Phillipsburg. Latrobe will follow at 2 p.m. against Hollidaysburg, and Bedford will conclude the day at 5 p.m. playing Beech Creek.
Bushy Run, which defeated Unity for third place, will face Saint Michael at 12:30 p.m.
The eight teams in the tournament are divided into two pods. In Pod A are Bedford, Latrobe, Beech Creek and Hollidaysburg. In Pod B are Bushy Run, Hollidaysburg, Phillipsburg and Saint Michael.
The teams in each pod will play a round-robin tournament. The top two teams in each pod will cross brackets in the semifinals Tuesday, and the winners will then play for the title to see what team represents Region 7 in the state tournament beginning July 23 at Boyertown.
“I know one thing. We have to hit better than we did in the championship game,” Staats said. “We picked the wrong time to lay an egg. I’m confident the players will bounce back. They have all season.”
Latrobe and Young Township were in the 2021 tournament at Forest Hills near Johnstown. The other District 31 team there was Yough.
Bushy Run was also in the postseason in 2021. It was invited to participate in the Region 6 tournament in Uniontown.
Bushy Run is a young squad that has numerous players from the Junior Legion team that won the state title in 2021.
The Region 6 tournament gets underway also Saturday at Hardy Field in Brighton Township near Beaver.
Uniontown and host Beaver will play two games Saturday.
Uniontown, the returning Region 6 champion, will face North Allegheny at 9:30 a.m. and Hopewell at 12:10 p.m. Beaver faces Charleroi at 3:10 and then Blackhawk at 5:35.
There are six teams in the Region 6 tournament. The championship best-of-three series begins Monday and could conclude, if necessary, on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball
Region 6 tournament
Hardy Field, Brighton Township, Beaver
Saturday’s schedule
9:30 a.m.: Uniontown vs. North Allegheny
12:20 p.m.: Uniontown vs. Hopewell
3:10 p.m.: Beaver vs. Charleroi
5:35 p.m.: Beaver vs. Blackhawk
Sunday’s schedule
9:30 a.m.; Hopewell vs. North Allegheny
12:20 p.m.: Charleroi vs. Blackhawk
3:10 p.m.: Group 1 first place vs. Group 2 second place
5:25 p.m.: Group 2 first place vs. Group 1 second place
Monday’s schedule
2:05 p.m.: Sunday’s winners (Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-three series)
Tuesday’s schedule
4:30 p.m.: Game 3 (if necessary)
Region 7 Tournament
Bedford
Saturday’s schedule
11 a.m.: Young Township vs. Phillipsburg
2 p.m.: Latrobe vs. Hollidaysburg
5 p.m.: Bedford vs. Beech Creek
Everett High School
12:30 p.m.: Bushy Run vs. St. Michael
Sunday’s schedule
Bedford High School
11 a.m.: Bushy Run vs. Young Township
2 p.m. Hollidaysburg vs. Beech Creek
5 p.m.: Bedford vs. Latrobe
Everett High School
12:30 p.m.: St. Michael vs. Phillipsburg
Monday’s schedule
Bedford High School
11 a.m.: St. Michael vs. Young Township
2 p.m.: Latrobe vs. Beech Creek
5 p.m.: Hollidaysburg vs. Bedford
Everett High School
12:30 p.m.: Bushy Run vs. Phillipsburg
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Baseball• MLB Draft ‘starting to feel real’ for North Allegheny’s Cole Young
• Latrobe earns top seed in District 31 American Legion playoffs
• Penn State recruit Adin Zorn sets standard for Sewickley Academy baseball program
• 3-sport star Caden Smith of Franklin Regional named Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Athlete of the Year
• As playoffs start, American Legion baseball thriving in some parts of Western Pa., struggling in others