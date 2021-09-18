Latrobe’s Brewer has been a touchdown machine

Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 6:05 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Kyle Brewer motions to teammates on the line of scrimmage against Mt. Pleasant on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.

In the first three games of the season, Latrobe senior flanker Kyle Brewer has been a touchdown-maker.

He scored nine touchdowns three ways: rushing, receiving and a punt return.

In Friday’s game against Mt. Pleasant, Brewer didn’t score in the Wildcats’ 35-0 victory.

What’s more, he didn’t care that he didn’t reach the end zone. He was happy the Wildcats ended their two-game losing streak and found a way to finish.

Brewer had a quiet night against the overmatched Vikings. He caught one pass for 24 yards and rushed four times for 19 yards. He also returned two punts for an average of 17 yards.

Brewer scored three touchdowns, rushed for 112 yards and caught nine passes for 108 yards as a junior.

He’s surpassed those numbers in four games. Brewer has rushed for 182 yards and five touchdowns and caught nine passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns. His punt return for a touchdown went 79 yards.

Brewer doesn’t think he’s a standout talent, though opposing coaches might disagree.

“Nothing is special about me,” Brewer said. “It’s just the entire team. They help me out.”

With a big lead, Latrobe coach Jason Marucco allowed other players to run the ball. Dominic Flenniken got some of Brewer’s snaps.

“Kyle has been great,” Marucco said. “He leads Westmoreland County in touchdowns. I can’t ask more than that. I think our front — Tyler Lynch, Aidan Sweeney and Jacob Brisky and all the guys — have done a real good job controlling the line of scrimmage.

“It’s difficult for defenses to defend with Drake (Clayton) and Kyle. We’ve been able to spread the ball around. Anytime you can do that, more than one guy touching the ball, it’s tough on the defense. That’s something we need to continue to look at, how we can get our playmakers that ball.”

Marucco said there aren’t a set number of touches he’d like to get Brewer or any player.

“We don’t look at it so much being a number,” Marucco said. “How can we get him in space and get a favorable matchup? Because we feel he’s going to win those matchups.

“What makes Kyle special is his work on the practice field. His work ethic is tremendous. We always talk about getting that one percent better every day, and he does that. He takes the approach of winning the next play. He takes that approach. If one play doesn’t break, maybe the next one will.”

Marucco feels Brewer will play in college. Brewer said if he does, and he wants to, he’d prefer the north.

“Everyone wants to go Division I,” Brewer said. “I know I probably won’t get there, but that’s OK. D2, D3, it doesn’t matter.”

Brewer said he credits his blockers for opening running lanes. That’s why he’s been successful.

“I get behind then and run behind them,” Brewer said.

His most memorable touchdown of the season was the punt return against Derry.

“It was my first punt return ever,” Brewer said. “It was the best feeling I’ve ever had, running and scoring. I got great blocking.”

Brewer said because quarterback Bobby Fetter was injured against Norwin and will miss some playing time, the captains have to step up. The other captains are Fetter, Clayton and Lynch.

“I feel we can pull this team together and pull out some wins,” Brewer said. “We have to change our mindset and start thinking about the game more and start playing more as a team.”

