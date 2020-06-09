Latrobe’s Cole Ferri captures Mailey Memorial junior golf tournament

Cole Ferri shot an even-par 72 to capture the 52nd annual Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament on Monday at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club.

The Latrobe resident edged Latrobe’s Darick Hrtyanksi and Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski, each tying for second with a 2-over 74, to win the senior division (ages 17-18).

Mailey was a 1958 graduate of Latrobe and a 1962 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in literature and nuclear physics. He later enrolled at Ohio State in the Masters and doctorate program in nuclear physics.

He died in an automobile accident in 1964.

A field of 20 boys and one girl participated in the event.

Winning the Junior Division (15-16) was Derry’s Hunter Jurica, who shot a 4-over 76. Greensburg Salem’s Ben Thomas was second with an 81.

The 13-14 division was won by Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski with an 82.

