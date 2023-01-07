Latrobe’s Elle Snyder makes team-record 10 3-pointers

Friday, January 6, 2023 | 3:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Elle Snyder shoots a 3-pointer over Woodland Hills’ Jhalynn Wilson during their game on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Greater Latrobe High School.

Elle Snyder had a career night for Latrobe.

The junior point guard erupted for 10 3-pointers and 34 points Thursday night as the Wildcats rocketed past Connellsville, 81-28, in a Section 3-5A girls basketball game in Fayette County.

Snyder was 10 for 15 from 3-point range and finished 12 of 19 from the field for the game.

“It was the best shooting performance I have witnessed as a coach,” Latrobe coach Mark Burkhardt said.

Snyder’s 10 3s broke the program record of seven held by Rachel Ridilla (2020) and Mandy Clevenger (2002). Snyder had seven in the first half.

The mark also ties the school record and she joins elite company: Austin Butler and Reed Fenton also made 10 3s in a game.

“It felt amazing,” Snyder said. “It’s the first time my ankle injury was not a distraction. I was in the zone; I feel as if I played with an extreme amount of confidence and wasn’t afraid to shoot the ball. What was better yet was that we are really starting to connect and play like a team, which is what we need to do to be competitive and get wins in the section.”

Snyder missed the first six games of the season as she rested an ankle injury from volleyball season.

Camille Dominick (16) and Josie Straigis (10) also scored in double figures for Latrobe (8-4, 1-2).

