Latrobe’s Jordan Tallman makes Division I softball commitment

Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 3:16 PM

Tribune-Review Latrobe junior pitcher Jordan Tallman went 9-2 with a 1.39 ERA last season before being injured.

Academics came first when Jordan Tallman went college hunting.

The Latrobe softball pitcher had a few scholarship offers but did not make a decision until she found a place that checked all the boxes, including having her major. She has more than strike zone smarts.

With Georgetown, she can chase her goals in the classroom and in the pitching circle.

Tallman, a junior, verbally committed this weekend to the Hoyas.

“I want to be a a pre-med/biology major and go to medical school after undergrad,” Tallman said. “Georgetown is not only accepting of this major, but they actually encourage their student-athletes to push themselves to their full potential no matter how difficult the major is. I truly fell in love with he academics, coaches, team, and campus.”

She also had offers from Dayton and Murray State.

Tallman was slowed by an injury last high school season but returned to pitch in travel ball for the Ohio Outlaws.

She was diagnosed with a dislocated tibiofibular joint in her plant leg. She also had bone bruising and small tears in her ACL, which kept her out for six weeks.

The injury did not require surgery, and she returned to competitive softball in May.

She was injured in April when Latrobe was 10-2 and a contender for a WPIAL title in Class 5A.

Latrobe went 2-6 without Tallman, who was 9-2 with a 1.39 ERA, 142 strikeouts and 27 walks in 701⁄ 3 innings.

She is eager to pitch in her junior season with the Wildcats but can’t help looking ahead to her college future.

“I want to continue achieving high strikeout numbers with a low ERA in my games, and as a team I want us to make a deep run in WPIALs and states,” she said. “I am so excited to be able to play this game that I love so much for four additional years.

“And I am so thankful for the opportunities that this sport has given me.”

