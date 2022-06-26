Latrobe’s Logan Short named 2022 Tribune-Review Westmoreland Baseball Player of the Year

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Courtesy of John Amatucci Latrobe's Logan Short competes during the 2022 season.

Player of the Year

Logan Short

Latrobe, Sr., C

Latrobe baseball coach Matt Basciano and Latrobe American Legion coach Jason Bush heap praise on senior Logan Short.

The Wildcats’ catcher batted .537 this spring and was 0.0013 percentage points from breaking Zach Kokoska’s batting average record.

Short did set the team’s doubles record with 11 and set the mark for slugging percentage.

For his performance this season, Short has been named the Tribune-Review Westmoreland Baseball Player of the Year.

He finished with 31 hits, four home runs and 23 RBIs.

“He probably would have broken Zach’s record, but during his final at-bat he lined a pitch off the pitcher and it bounced to the second baseman for an out,” Basciano said. “He’s a phenomenal player. He works hard and improved every year throwing out runners and blocking pitches.

“He was the best two-strike hitter I’ve coached. He’s cool under pressure and an awesome ball player.”

Bush added: “Logan comes to the park ready to play. He goes about his business and is a leader by example. A lot of people look at his offensive statistics, but I can’t tell you how many runs he’s saved behind the plate.”

Short was shocked when he learned he was picked by the Tribune-Review selection committee as the top player.

During his interview he said his mother was crying.

“Wow. Oh my God I’m speechless,” Short said.

“There are so many good players in the county that I’m shocked.”

Short was a second-team selection in 2021 but his passion of the game made him work that much harder this season.

His philosophy about his game is simple: “I feel there is always room for improvement. I love being the catcher because you’re in every play, and I love the challenge.”

His approach at the plate, especially with two strikes, is simple.

“I choke up on the bat, shorten my stride and swing, and put the ball in play,” Short said. “I try to make the pitcher pay for a mistake.

“What I like most about baseball is the team camaraderie, especially the Latrobe team. We’ve been playing baseball together for awhile.”

Short plans to attend Westmoreland County Community College where he will play for coach Mike Draghi.

First team

Aaron Alakson

Mt. Pleasant, Sr., SS

The Cal (Pa.) recruit had a fabulous year at the plate for the Vikings. He batted .476 with 21 runs scored, 20 hits and six doubles. He also played football.

Brandon Coughlin

Hempfield, Sr., OF/P

This solid defensive centerfielder had another strong season at the plate. He batted .356 with three home runs and 18 RBIs. He also pitched.

Dylan Grabowski

Penn-Trafford, Jr., P/2B

The junior was one of the Warriors’ top pitchers this season and helped them sweep the final two-game series over section champion Latrobe. He was 4-1 with 59 strikeouts and eight walks in 40 innings. He also led the team with 20 RBIs.

Ryan Hood

Derry, Sr. P

The Gannon commit had a 4-3 record with a save while striking out 51. He also batted .418 with five doubles, helping the Trojans reach the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

Max Kallock

Greensburg Central Catholic, Jr., SS

The junior had a fantastic season at the plate. He batted .550 with 22 hits, seven doubles, two triples, a home run, 23 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He helped the Centurions reach the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.

Allen Novacek

Yough, Sr., P/C

This senior was the Cougars’ ace. He recorded a 5-1 record with 50 strikeouts in 33 innings. He also batted .314 with 10 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He helped Yough to a section title.

Haden Sierocky

Ligonier Valley, Jr., P/OF

The junior won two games on the hill, and he put up impressive offensive numbers. He batted .492 with four doubles, a triple and 18 RBIs.

Caden Smith

Franklin Regional, Sr., OF

This three-sport athlete was an all-section player. He batted .429 with seven doubles, three triples, 21 runs scored, 13 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He was also an outstanding football and basketball player.

Jacob Smith

Greensburg Salem, Sr., P/SS

Smith played four sports for the Golden Lions, but he capped his high school career with a solid season on the diamond. He batted .434 at the plate, and on the hill he finished 4-4 with a 2.27 ERA and struck out 43 in 37 innings.

Ty Stecko

Norwin, Sr., 3B

The Mount St. Mary’s commit had a solid season for the Knights. He hit .333 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs. He helped the Knights reach the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

Second team

Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley, Sr., C/P

Zach David, GCC, Sr. P/INF

Joe Fiedor, Hempfield, Sr., SS

Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, Sr., P/INF

Tyler Horn, Jeannette, Sr. P/INF

Jake Kendro, Norwin, Sr., SS

Jake Otto, Penn-Trafford, Jr., SS

Jason Sabol, Penn-Trafford, So. CF

Jack Sacco, Monessen, Sr., P/3B

Chase Sickenberger, Latrobe, Sr., P/SS, Sr.

Ron Suvak, Franklin Regional, Sr., P

Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem, Sr., C

