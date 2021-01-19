Latrobe’s Roth back to full strength after shoulder injury

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 | 3:21 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Nate Roth pins Norwin’s Nate Cambell during the 132-pound weight class bout Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Norwin High School.

Nate Roth was on a verge of qualifying for a trip to Hershey during the 2020 WPIAL Class AAA wrestling tournament.

So close he could taste and smell the chocolate.

Latrobe’s then-freshman lightweight was leading Connellsville freshman Jace Ross, 10-4, in the semifinals when he sustained a shoulder injury.

“In the first minute I heard a snap,” Roth said. “But I kept wrestling. It progressively got worse.”

Just like that, his season was over. His dream of becoming at least a PIAA placewinner was gone.

Instead, Roth watched and cheered on his teammate and classmate, Vinny Kilkeary, who went on to win a PIAA title.

“I was super excited for Vinny,” Roth said. “He’s such a hard worker and he puts so much into the sport. I was so proud of him. But that could have been me.”

Latrobe first-year coach Mark Mears, who is the school’s athletic director, said he started to realize the success the Wildcats’ trio of freshmen — Kilkeary, Roth and Corey Boerio — were having late last season.

“There is no doubt in my mind that he could have placed top three in the state,” Mears said. “I really think he would have won the WPIAL title.”

But the injury took that opportunity away.

Because of the coronavirus, Roth had to wait two months before Dr. James Bradley was able to surgically repair his injured right shoulder. Then, after more than six months of rehabilitation with Robert Clark in Latrobe, Roth was able to start working out.

Roth said he hurt his shoulder, front and back, early in the match and continued to wrestle. It progressively got worse and he had to stop.

“It was a major setback,” Roth said after securing a first period pin over Derry’s Charles Banks on Monday. “I had goals that I didn’t get to finish, but I feel good and I’ve recovered now. But I have bigger goals this year.”

Roth finished 33-5 last season, the final two losses were by injury default. So far in 2021, Roth is 5-0 with four pins at 132 pounds. He’s ranked No. 1 in the Trib HSSN rankings ahead of Hempfield junior Briar Priest.

Roth credits Bob Clark for getting his shoulder stronger than ever.

“I’ve been lifting and getting it stronger,” Roth said. “I’m ready to go.”

Roth said he spent the month of December lifting, running and working out at home.

“He’s a tenacious worker,” Mears said. “He’s back 100%. He’s back faster than many expected. He’s an intense young man and he’s zoned in on wrestling.

“He’s good at all three positions. He’s on the attack and he’s controlling the tempo of the match. He keeps coming at you. He’s also a great scrambler.”

Roth also plans to stay at 132 pounds as the individual portion of the season approaches.

“There are a lot of tough wrestlers in the WPIAL,” Roth said. “There are Dylan (Chappell), Briar and Jace. I didn’t get to face Dylan last year. I just have to keep improving.”

Roth won numerous titles as a freshman: Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association, Hickory and Berkeley Springs (W.Va.).

But it’s the one tournament he’s hasn’t reached that has him motivated to finish this season on the PIAA podium in Hershey.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

