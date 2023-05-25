Latrobe’s Sofia DeCerb named Kaitlyn ‘Moe’ Rosensteel Scholarship award winner

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 1:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb makes a save next to Franklin Regional’s Abby Paterline during their game on Monday, Oct. 10 2022, at Rossi Field.

Latrobe senior Sofia DeCerb, one of the WPIAL’s top goalkeepers the past few years, was the recipient of the Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship, presented to a WPIAL female soccer player “who will be advancing into college to further her academic excellence while still playing the game she loves.”

DeCerb, a James Madison commit, will receive $2,000 to put toward her education.

It is with great pleasure that we announce our 2023 Kaitlyn "Moe" Rosensteel Scholarship Award Winner. Sofia DeCerb – Greater Latrobe Senior High School Sofia will be attending James Madison University where she will study Elementary Education and play soccer. #moe86 pic.twitter.com/XoY6O43H0H — Kaitlyn Moe Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation (@MoeRosensteel) May 25, 2023

Senior, college-bound applicants had to submit an essay to be considered for the award. This year’s theme was, “Describe an unfavorable or challenging situation that you have encountered as a leader of your soccer team. How were you able to work through the situation and come to a resolution?”

DeCerb battled an injury early last season before returning to the lineup and helping resurgent Latrobe reach the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals and the team’s first PIAA playoff appearance.

The late Rosensteel was a soccer standout at Ringgold and was planning to play at West Virginia Wesleyan. Her father, Ed Rosensteel, a former assistant coach at Greensburg Central Catholic and current assistant at Ringgold, and his family, started a foundation in his daughter’s name to carry on her legacy.

The foundation presents a top player award and scholarship each season.

An all-state and All-WPIAL performer, DeCerb had 99 saves and 10 shutouts last year.

She was humbled by the honor.

“I have struggled putting into words how much of an honor this award is,” she said. “When I first heard of what happened to Moe when she originally passed, I was so touched because she was someone who had fulfilled the future goal I was working towards — to play soccer collegiately. Then, to hear how her family turned something so sad into a way that has impacted so many people was so inspiring.

“Moe was and is a role model and that’s who I want to be. It means so much that they saw those similar traits in me. I am still at a loss for words over this. I can’t thank her family and the committee enough, and am so grateful for the impact they have had on my life.”

Past scholarship award winners include CeCe Scott of Peters Township (2022) and Hannah Nelson of Greensburg Central Catholic and Sydney Willig of Norwin (2021).

