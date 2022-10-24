Latrobe’s Sydney DeGram headed to St. Bonaventure

By:

Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 6:07 PM

Latrobe senior softball player Sydney DeGram will play NCAA Division I college softball in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

DeGram, an all-section outfielder, committed to St. Bonaventure, near Olean, N.Y.

DeGram, who transferred in 2020 from Howell High School in Howell, Mich., hit .426 last season as the Wildcats’ leadoff hitter. She had five doubles, eight steals, 10 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

“I really like the campus and location of St. Bonaventure,” DeGram said. “I also liked the coach and team when I went to visit. I had interest from other schools, but St. Bonaventure was my favorite.”

While she was recruited as an outfielder, DeGram said she is not averse to playing a middle-infield position.

For now, the idea of playing at the Division I level has her over the moon.

“I’ve played softball my entire life, so going D-1 has always been a goal of mine,” she said.

DeGram said there are differences between softball in Michigan and softball in Western Pennsylvania.

“The pitching is a little better in Michigan, but, other then that, it is pretty similar,” she said. “The biggest difference is that, in Michigan, we played a lot more indoor tournaments and games, especially during the winter.”

…

Serve and volley

Penn-Trafford moved up to No. 3 in the final Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 4A poll of the regular season.

Norwin is No. 9, and Hempfield is No. 10.

Latrobe is No. 3 in Class 3A, while Greensburg Central Catholic checked in at No. 6 in Class A.

…

100 grand

Yough senior McKenzie Pritts became the sixth local player this season to score 100 career goals.

Pritts, a Robert Morris commit, netted the milestone in the 79th minute in a 4-0 win over Serra Catholic.

The other players who joined the 100-goal club include Farrah Reader of Belle Vernon, Sara Felder of Greensburg Central Catholic, Olivia Cernuto of Southmoreland, Jordan Taylor of Jeannette and Carlo Denis of Greensburg Central Catholic.

…

More recruiting

Three former Latrobe lacrosse players made college commitments.

Ryan Miele, William Smith and Aiden Kammerer are set to play the the next level.

Miele is headed to Hobart, while Smith and Kammerer committed to Loyola.

Miele plays at The Kiski School, while Kammerer attends Westtown School in West Chester.

• Senior midfielder Sam DiDio of Penn-Trafford committed to play at Baldwin Wallace.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg C.C., Jeannette, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Yough