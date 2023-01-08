Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary going for 3rd WCCA title

Saturday, January 7, 2023 | 2:32 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Kiski Area senior Ryan Klingensmith takes down Mt. Pleasant senior Sean Cain in a 121-pound quarterfinal at the 70th Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament Friday at Greensburg Salem.

Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary punched his ticket to the 70th Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Wrestling Tournament finals Saturday by pinning Franklin Regional junior Dom Colaizzi in a 127-pound semifinal.

It was Kilkeary’s fourth first-period pin in less than 52 seconds in the tournament. He is now 8-0 and has reached the finals for the fourth time.

Kilkeary is trying to become the 58th three-time county champion. He’ll face Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy (20-2).

Other repeat winners to reach the finals include Latrobe sophomores Luke Willochell (114) and Leo Joseph (121), Hempfield senior Ethan Lebin (133) and junior Eli Carr (139), Franklin Regional junior Juliano Marion (189) and 2021 winner Cooper Hornack of Burrell at 133.

Lebin and Hornack are both PIAA runners-up.

The finals are scheduled for 6 p.m.

Latrobe has six finalists, Penn-Trafford five, Hempfield and Franklin Regional four each, Burrell three and Mt. Pleasant and The Kiski School one apiece.

Latrobe leads the team standings with 186 points. Franklin Regional is second with 167 followed by Penn-Trafford with 162 and Hempfield with 161.5. Burrell is fifth with 132 and Kiski Area is sixth with 112.5.

Semifinal results

107: Cam Baker, Burrell p. Anthony Mucci, Derry, 2:39; Dylan Barrett, Penn-Trafford d. Nico Kapusta, Hempfield, 9-7.

114: Luke Willochell, Latrobe p. Julian Bertucci, Burrell, 5:52; Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional p. Nico Caracciolo, Hempfield, 3:07.

121: Leo Joseph, Latrobe d. Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant, 6-1; Sulayman Bah, Kiski School m.d. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 15-8.

127: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Dom Colaizzi, Franklin Regional, :44; Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Jack White, Norwin, 3-1.

133: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield p. Logan Matrisch, Penn-Trafford, 1:00; Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Jacob Braun, Latrobe, 6-1.

139: Eli Carr, Hempfield m.d. Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 10-1; Nate Stone, Franklin Regional d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 7-2.

145: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Luke Ankey, Franklin Regional, 1:36; Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant m.d. Landon Delara, Southmoreland, 8-0.

152: Charlie Mesich, Hempfield d. Elijah Brown, Belle Vernon, 7-3; Logan Bechtold, Kiski Area d. Roman Colangelo, Franklin Regional, 6-2.

160: Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional p. Chuck Perkins, Valley, 3:21; Wyatt Schmucker, Latrobe p. Tristan Ice, Southmoreland, :58.

172: Isaac Lacinski, Burrell d. Mark Gray, Kiski Area, 6-2; Tasso Whipple, Penn-Trafford won by injury default over Nate Campbell, Norwin, 2:00.

189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional p. Adam Hall, Penn-Trafford, 1:11; Cooper Roscosky, Kiski Area t.f. Cam Martin, Burrell, 17-1 (5:09).

215: Corey Boerio, Latrobe d. Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 11-4; Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford d. Elijah Binakonsky, Hempfield, 6-0.

285: Wyatt Held, Latrobe p. Jack Crider, Kiski Area, 3:39; Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford p. Mason Neiderhiser, Southmoreland, 1:52.

Team standings: 1. Latrobe 197; 2. Franklin Regional 179; 3. Hempfield 172.5; 4. Penn-Trafford 162; 5. Burrell 148; 6. Kiski Area 119.5; 7. Norwin 109; 8. Mt. Pleasant 85; 9. Belle Vernon 66.5; 10. Derry Area 62; 11. Southmoreland 61.5.

