Laurel Highlands football ready to take the next step

By:

Sunday, August 29, 2021 | 5:27 PM

Jason Black | Daily Courier Rich Kolesar is in his third season as coach of the Mustangs in 2021. Jason Black | Daily Courier Rodney Gallagher is the focal point of the Laurel Highlands attack in 2021. Previous Next

The Laurel Highlands football team has plenty of talent at the skill positions entering the 2021 season.

The challenge for the Mustangs and third-year coach Rich Kolesar will be to translate that talent to wins in a tough Big Eight Conference.

Laurel Highlands’ schedule features two-time defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A champion Thomas Jefferson, as well as Belle Vernon, which played in the WPIAL semifinals a year ago and was in the finals in 2019; and perennial power McKeesport, which handed the Jaguars their lone loss last season.

Ringgold, Trinity and West Mifflin round out the Mustangs’ six conference opponents.

“This year, we are bringing eight starters back on both sides of the ball,” Kolesar said. “We have high expectations for this year. In our conference, every week you have to bring your ‘A’ game. We beat Ringgold and Trinity last year. West Mifflin was a seven-point game. McKeesport is one we wish we had back. We scored the most points on them, other than New Castle, than any team last year.

“I think we started seeing our offense clicking late. TJ and Belle Vernon are the top dogs, but that’s our aiming point. We want to be in the conversation with those teams, and I think we have the talent to do it. It is just about doing it on Friday nights.”

To say the Mustangs have a tough road ahead to earn a spot in the playoffs would be an understatement, but Kolesar, who is a 2006 Laurel Highlands graduate, believes he has the team to do it, and it starts at the most important position in quarterback Rodney Gallagher.

The junior signal-caller has received numerous Division I offers for football and basketball, and Kolesar doesn’t see him slowing down any time soon.

Gallagher started last year at quarterback, but moved to wide receiver later in the year, as Joe Chambers showed promise at the position. Kolesar has moved Chambers to wide receiver, and believes Gallagher can lead an offense that added some athletes at the skill positions.

Gallagher threw for 377 yards last season in completing 28 passes on 49 attempts with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and a long of 80 yards.

At wide receiver, he caught 17 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. His pair of scores came against the Titans when he pulled in five receptions for 126 yards and a long of 82.

Gallagher gained 164 yards rushing, with a long of 60, and scored three touchdowns.

“We have built the offense around Rod,” Kolesar said. “That’s what we found that worked the best last year. He came in as a very mature freshman. A great leader and I think he has continued to develop that way. I think he gets more excited when one of his teammates makes a play than when he does. He is a very humble kid and team orientated. You ask him about his goals, and his goals are about winning.”

Chambers, a senior, will be joined in the receiving corps by classmates Jayden Pratt (6-3, 190), Matt Lucas (6-2, 165) and Demonte Kiss (5-10, 155); juniors Keondre DeShields (6-3, 185) and Tyler Harmon (6-3, 180); and sophomore Jessiah Lewis (6-2, 175).

“Joe (Chambers) has made a nice transition to receiver,” Kolesar said. “He looks really good out there.”

DeShields is a member of the basketball team that didn’t play football last year, but decided to come out this season.

His height and athleticism should provide Gallagher with a big target.

Senior Eric Allen transferred from Brownsville, and the 5-10, 190-pound running back should provide a nice change of pace for the offense. Fellow senior Daniel Carney (5-7, 180) should get into the rushing attack, and Gallagher has the speed to take off with the football if he sees some space in the open field.

“Eric Allen looks pretty good at running back, but he is also going to help us on defense,” Kolesar said.

The Mustangs have the talent to score a number of points, but Kolesar and his staff know that the game is still won at the line of scrimmage. LH’s front five is anchored by senior center Kaleb Glebis (5-10, 300).

Fellow seniors Colton Cole (5-11, 235) and Ayanze Sumpter (6-2, 230) return on the line.

“We really worked on our line,” Kolesar said. “Our linemen have been tremendous in the weight room. This is the biggest and strongest we’ve been in quite a few years. We have great improvement up front and good skill guys to go with it. We have a good combination right now.”

John Deak (5-10, 170), Brad Smith (6-1, 330) and Jaiden Tucker (5-10, 230) are back on the defensive line after starting as freshmen.

Gallagher, Kiss, Pratt and Hunter Kooser (5-10, 145) provide Laurel Highlands will a solid secondary, and Carney is joined by sophomore Billy Barton (6-1, 240) at linebacker.

“We started five freshmen and a sophomore on defense last year,” Kolesar said. “We are very young, but we’ve got a ton of experience, so I definitely think you are going to see an improvement on defense this year. I think we should be better on both sides of the ball.”

Junior Harry Radcliffe (5-8, 135) will handle the kicking duties and senior Ben Diamond (6-1, 180) will be the Mustangs’ punter.

“We have a lot of real strong legs in our kicking game,” Kolesar said. “When you talk about the top teams, yes they are strong up front, yes they are fast, yes, they have stability in their program, but they have good kickers, good punters and good long snappers.”

Kolesar likes what he has in the kicking and punting game, and with the breakaway speed on the team, LH could be very dangerous for opponents in the return game.

“We have explosive players in the return game,” Kolesar said. “There are players all across the board that can have exciting seasons this year.”

Laurel Highlands opened its season against Connellsville on Friday.

The Mustangs play at Southmoreland on Sept. 3 and are at Brownsville the following week before beginning conference play at Ringgold on Sept. 17.

LH will close the regular season at cross-town rival Uniontown on Oct. 29, which is a game that both schools are glad to have back on the schedule.

All games are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.

“Everybody is excited about that (Uniontown) game,” Kolesar said. “Whether it’s a conference game or not, when those two schools play in any sport, it’s a big moment. It is nice to play three of the four local teams this year. We want to have the opportunity to play the local schools in our nonconference schedule.”

Laurel Highlands

Coach: Rich Kolesar

2020 record: 2-5, 2-4 in Class 4A Big Eight Conference

All-time record: 189-349-7

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27, at Connellsville, 7

9.3, at Southmoreland, 7

9.10, at Brownsville, 7

9.17, at Ringgold*, 7

9.24, West Mifflin*, 7

10.1, at Belle Vernon*, 7

10.8, Thomas Jefferson*, 7

10.15, McKeesport*, 7

10.22, at Trinity*, 7

10.29, at Uniontown, 7

*Conference game

Tags: Laurel Highlands