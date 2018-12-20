Laurel Highlands looking for new football coach for 2nd straight year

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, December 20, 2018 | 6:48 PM

Laurel Highlands has started the search for a new head football coach.

After one season, Jake Just announced his resignation.

According to TribLive HSSN affiliate WMBS, Just resigned for family reasons.

The Greensburg resident has three children under age 6 and wanted to spend more time with them, he told WMBS.

He replaced his brother, Zach, as head coach last offseason.

Laurel Highlands finished 3-7 overall last season and went 1-6 in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference.

