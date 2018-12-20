Laurel Highlands looking for new football coach for 2nd straight year
By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, December 20, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Laurel Highlands has started the search for a new head football coach.
After one season, Jake Just announced his resignation.
According to TribLive HSSN affiliate WMBS, Just resigned for family reasons.
The Greensburg resident has three children under age 6 and wanted to spend more time with them, he told WMBS.
He replaced his brother, Zach, as head coach last offseason.
Laurel Highlands finished 3-7 overall last season and went 1-6 in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference.
Tags: Laurel Highlands
- Loading...
Recent Videos
Franklin Regional game tying goal and West Allegheny game winning goal in the boys 3A PIAA semifinal
Central Catholic stars out fast but the Seneca Valley’s defense comes up big in a win over Central Catholic during first round 6A WPIAL action at Fox Chapel High School.
Seton LaSalle’s Gabe Rosario scores with an assist from T.J. Cherry against Springdale during boys A soccer consolation game.
Shady Side Academy repels a late charge by Deer Lakes in the boys 2A WPIAL semifinal at North Alleghen
Zo Gardner of New Castle Basketball on TribLive HSSN Center Stage – UPMC Sports Medicine “Stay Strong and Play On”