Laurel Valley coaching icon Jerry Page dies at age 89

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | 5:39 PM

Tribune-Review Laurel Valley coach Jerry Page watches his players run a play during a 2003 practice.

A local coaching giant is gone but his legacy lives on.

Longtime Laurel Valley football and baseball coach Jerry Page died Tuesday morning due to complications from pneumonia, WCCS radio out of Indiana County reported.

He was 89.

Page coached the Rams, who later merged with Ligonier Valley and kept the nickname, for three decades, taking over as head football coach in 1979. The influential coach is well known in Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

His impact was far-reaching as he left a lasting impression on hundreds of former players and coaching colleagues.

“Coach never worried about wins,” said United football coach Kevin Marabito, who coached on Page’s staff at Laurel Valley. “His main focus was to mold each player into becoming a better person, a good husband or a good father. Coach wanted you to succeed in life after football. He was always so positive and never focused on the negatives.”

A gentleman and beloved family man who always complimented the opposing team and maintained a calm demeanor no matter the situation, Page had 206 football wins and made the District 6 playoffs 16 times.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Laurel Valley Coach Jerry Page – We will never forget all the positive ways he impacted the conference. We at the Heritage Conference are sending out deepest sympathies to the entire Page family. pic.twitter.com/Zyp4p9DiRm — Heritage Conference (@Heritage_Confer) December 22, 2021

“Jerry was Laurel Valley,” Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel said. “His legacy and footprint on this Valley continues to this day. He was the epitome of ‘Ram Pride.’”

Winning went hand-in-hand with the positivity of his program: Page only had three losing seasons.

“Every practice had to end positively. You would never leave the field until it was positive,” Marabito said. “Coach was always a gentleman no matter where he saw you and took time to talk with you.”

Page’s son, Greg, coached football at Marion Center and went against his father three times but could not defeat Laurel Valley.

A Portage graduate, Jerry Page retired from coaching in 2009.

He coached baseball at the school for 35 years. He also kept the boys basketball scorebook for years.

Page is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie, and his children, Greg, Scott, Jeff, Todd and Elaine.

“He adored and loved his wife,” Beitel said. “He never missed an opportunity to dance with Bonnie at any social event that he could.

”His 206 wins is hall-of-fame material, but he created a football program that you wanted to emulate.”

Words cannot describe what this man has meant in my life, I would not be where I am without Coach, his staff, and his family’s investment in my life. His core values have became mine, with God and family being at the front Forever grateful #RAMPRIDE https://t.co/DGM9nbyCSq — Chris Smithley (@CoachSmithley) December 22, 2021

We are truly saddened to learn of the passing of former Laurel Valley Coach Jerry Page. Our hearts go out to all those who’s hearts and lives he has touched. Jerry is a memeber of our PSFCA Hall of Fame, Class of 1996 pic.twitter.com/2pZUp1x1yz — PSFCA (@PSFCA_) December 23, 2021

Our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of legendary Laurel Valley coach Jerry Page. Coach left an impact on many and will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Vc1YhamwDx — Ligonier Valley Athletics (@LVSDAthletics) December 23, 2021

One of the best to ever roam the sidelines! A great mentor for hundreds of young men!!! Prayers for the Page family and the Laurel Valley community. https://t.co/fBgEf3A4rq — ★彡 Cᴏᴀᴄʜ Bᴀɪʟᴇʏ 彡★ (@coachbaileyFB) December 22, 2021

