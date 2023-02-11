League leaders meet Friday in Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association action

Friday, February 10, 2023 | 2:12 PM

The Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association is just three weeks away from the playoffs, and teams in the boys and girls divisions are gearing up for the stretch run.

Allderdice hosts Friday’s set of matches starting at 6:30 p.m. Teams from Allderdice, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel, Pine-Richland, North Allegheny and Seton LaSalle will be in action.

The second round Friday will feature the girls matchup of three-time defending PIFA champion Shady Side Academy (5-0) and Allderdice (4-0).

Defending boys champion Allderdice will face Shady Side Academy, and the teams are tied for the lead in the league standings at 5-1.

The Shady Side Academy girls remained undefeated last week at Fox Chapel with a pair of 5-4 wins over Aquinas Academy (1-2) and North Allegheny (0-4).

The Shady Side boys beat both Aquinas (1-3) and North Allegheny (1-4) by 6-3 scores.

Fox Chapel also defended their home arena as the boys improved to 3-1 with an 8-1 win over Mt. Lebanon (4-5) and a 6-3 victory over Pine-Richland (2-3).

The Foxes girls team now is 2-1 after a 7-2 triumph over Mt. Lebanon (2-5) and a 5-4 win over Pine-Richland (1-4).

The top four boys and girls teams qualify for the playoffs March 3 at Allderdice.

Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association

Results

Feb. 3 at Fox Chapel

Boys

Pine Richland 6, Mt. Lebanon 3

Shady Side Academy 6, Aquinas Academy 3

Pine-Richland 6, Aquinas Academy 3

Fox Chapel 8, Mt. Lebanon 1

Fox Chapel 6, Pine-Richland 3

Shady Side Academy 6, North Allegheny 3

Girls

Mt. Lebanon 5, Pine-Richland 4

Shady Side Academy 5, Aquinas Academy 4

Pine –Richland 6, Aquinas Academy 3

Fox Chapel 7, Mt. Lebanon 2

Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 4

Shady Side Academy 5, North Allegheny 4

Standings

Girls

Shady Side Academy, 5-0

Allderdice, 4-0

Peters Township, 3-2

Fox Chapel, 2-1

Mt. Lebanon, 2-5

Aquinas Academy, 1-2

Pine-Richland, 1-4

North Allegheny, 0-4

Boys

Allderdice , 5-1

Shady Side Academy, 5-1

Peters Township, 5-2

Mt. Lebanon, 4-5

Fox Chapel, 3-1

Winchester Thurston, 3-2

Pine-Richland, 2-3

Aquinas Academy, 1-3

North Allegheny, 1-4

Seton LaSalle, 0-7

