Led by defense, McGuffey feels ‘championship-level good’

Sunday, August 22, 2021 | 6:01 AM

On Oct. 23 last season, McGuffey beat Beth-Center to clinch an undefeated Class 2A Century Conference title.

After earning the No. 2 seed in district playoffs, the Highlanders’ season ended in the first postseason game with a heartbreaking 20-13 loss to Serra Catholic.

A successful season came to a sudden, jarring end.

This season, McGuffey is primed to take another run at the conference crown, but this time, coach Ed Dalton wants that success to continue into the WPIAL playoffs.

“This has a chance to be my best team ever,” he said. “Our middle school team went undefeated for a third consecutive year and has lost only two games in five years. We think we are WPIAL championship-level good.”

McGuffey returns five starters on offense, but eight starters are back on a defense that allowed more than eight points in a game only three times and collected two shutouts.

“We have size and speed on defense,” Dalton said. “We have never had this much talent on defense. We will look the part.”

The returning starters on defense include junior Troy Falosk and sophomore Evan Bookman on the line, senior Christian Cipoletti and juniors Tristan McAdoo and Eric Donnelly at linebacker, and senior Jeremiah Johnson and juniors Ethan Dietrich, Kyle Bookman and Phillip McCuen in the defensive backfield.

“I think we have a lot of playmakers in the secondary, and we are going to be dominant on the D-line,” Johnson said.

The offense starts with a huge line up front led by guards Falosk and Evan Bookman and junior center Tyler Wright. They average 235 pounds.

The starting tackle jobs will be decided in camp with senior Hunter Henderson, juniors Cody McKee and Nick Sprowls and freshman Reno Presto in the mix.

Johnson and Kyle Bookman return at running back with Dietrich and Donnelly at fullback in the Highlanders’ triple-option offense.

“This offense has a pair and a spare everywhere,” Dalton said of his team’s improved depth.

The battle for the important starting quarterback spot appears to be coming down to either McCuen or freshman Logan Carlisle.

Dalton is confident the Highlanders will be able to run the ball and score like they did a year ago when they averaged over 35 points per game.

“These are the best skill guys in total in my tenure at McGuffey,” he said. “Barring injury, we will run for over 300-plus (yards) per game. Watch out for this offense.”

Even the Highlanders’ special teams unit has Dalton excited, although he admits they need to find a kicker.

“We have great talent playing on (special teams),” Dalton said. We blocked five punts last season and three field goals.”

McGuffey has climbed the ladder of success the last four years, finishing in fourth place in its conference 2017, third place in 2018, second place in 2019 and winning the conference crown in 2020.

Now, they try to repeat as Century Conference champions, which Dalton knows won’t be easy.

“The section will be better this season,” he said.

Johnson wants a repeat in the conference and a lot more come Class 2A playoff time.

“My expectations are the same as last year,” he said. “We want to win the whole thing.”

McGuffey

Coach: Ed Dalton

2020 season: 6-2, 6-0 in Class 2A Century Conference

All-time record: 287-418-25

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Southmoreland, 7

9.3 Brownsville, 7

9.10 at Sto-Rox, 7

9.17 Charleroi*, 7

9.24 at Frazier*, 7

10.1 at Linsly (W. Va.), 7

10.8 Waynesburg*, 7

10.15 at Chartiers-Houston*, 7

10.22 Bethlehem-Center*, 7

10.29 at Washington*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Rocco Falosk*

17-38, 294 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: McKinley Whipkey*

59-396, 8 TDs

Receiving: Kyle Brookman

5-116, 2 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Ed Dalton begins his 10th season as head coach at McGuffey. He also serves as the school district’s athletic director.

• The Highlanders have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs three straight years and five times in the last seven years under Dalton.

• McGuffey welcomes Hall of Famer and legendary Washington County coach Guy Montecalvo to this year’s staff. He will serve as an offensive consultant.

• This is the 95th season of McGuffey football, including preceding schools in the district.

