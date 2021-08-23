Led by line, Montour out to finish strong

By:

Monday, August 23, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour lineman Braden Flint smiles during practice on Aug. 18, 2021, in Robinson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour lineman Alonzo Labrie works out during practice on Aug. 18, 2021, in Robinson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Brock Janeda carries during practice on Aug. 18, 2021, in Robinson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Caleb Williams carries during practice on Aug. 18, 2021, in Robinson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Keino Fitzpatrick scores during practice on Aug. 18, 2021, in Robinson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s John Midili carries during practice on Aug. 18, 2021, in Robinson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s James Hazard works out during practice on Aug. 18, 2021, in Robinson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour lineman Braden Flint talks with Alonzo Labrie during practice on Aug. 18, 2021, in Robinson. Previous Next

Following an opening night loss to Chartiers Valley, the 2020 Montour football team ripped off four straight wins and looked to be in good shape for a playoff spot with two Parkway Conference games remaining.

However, the Spartans hit a wall and lost back-to-back games to conference champion Aliquippa and Beaver that forced the team to be spectators in the shortened WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

“It was a little disappointing,” Montour coach Lou Cerro said. “We were playing real well, and we had some setbacks that are very uncommon for us. I hope this year’s team learns from those mistakes.”

Having things settle down from a year ago, on and off the field, has Cerro optimistic.

“I’m excited about how our kids have gotten through a tough year with covid and hopefully, it looks like things will be normal,” he said.

A majority of the starters from last year’s team return in 2021 with six players back on each side of the ball.

A good chunk of the Spartans’ experience is up front on the offensive and defensive lines.

“I am excited about our O- and D-line, especially senior Braden Flint (6-foot, 240 pounds) and junior Alonzo Labrie (6-0, 230), who are returning and looking to have a big year,” Cerro said.

“I think our offensive line will be great again, especially in the run game, with the guys we have in our backfield this year,” Flint said. “Our defensive line is more sound and more aggressive, which will get us some more pressure and stop the run better. We will be a force on the field.”

“I’m excited about junior Brock Janeda (RB/DB), who would have been a two-way starter for us and got injured in our scrimmage (last year).”

Other key Spartans back this fall include senior running back/linebacker Caleb Williams and senior wide receiver and defensive back Diaun Pinkett.

Those two will need to step up to help replace graduated leading rusher Gannon Kadlecik and leading passer Luke Persinger.

“We’re very confident,” Cerro said. “Caleb Williams has played a ton of football for me for four years and will take over at running back. We have an experienced receiver in Diaun Pinkett that will be our main target, and we have two players vying for the QB position in sophomore Jake Wolfe and junior Craig Sonson.”

Like most coaches this time of year, building quality backups at certain positions makes for some restless nights.

“We’re concerned about if one of the quarterbacks will step up and come through, and our lack of depth,” Cerro said. “All our depth is very young, and they will have to grow up quickly.”

Flint and his teammates have high hopes for the 2021 season.

“I can definitely see us exceeding expectations and progressing from last season,” Flint said. “I can see us making it far and hopefully bringing home that ring.”

A return to a 16-team playoff format gives Montour and others in Class 4A a little more wiggle room than last season. But life in the Parkway Conference is never easy.

“We have to survive a tough nonconference schedule in South Fayette, Moon, and West A to start,” Cerro said. “Tough section. Anyone can beat anyone each week. Aliquippa, Char Valley, Montour, New Castle, Blackhawk, Beaver, the conference can go any way.”

Montour

Coach: Lou Cerro

2020 record: 4-3, 2-3 in Class 4A Parkway Conference

All-time record: 443-340-20

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 South Fayette, 7

9.03 at Moon, 7

9.10 West Allegheny, 7

9.17 at Hopewell, 7

9.24 Keystone Oaks, 7

10.1 at New Castle*, 7

10.8 Blackhawk*, 7

10.15 at Aliquippa*, 7

10.22 Beaver*, 7

10.29 at Chartiers Valley*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Luke Persinger*

60-112, 694 yards, 5 TDs

Rushing: Gannon Kadlecik*

107-836, 9 TDs

Receiving: Jaiden Hill*

13-201, 2 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Lou Cerro begins his 17th season as head coach at Montour. He also serves as the school district’s athletic director.

• Ten years ago, the Spartans won the 2011 WPIAL Class AAA championship, beating Chartiers Valley, West Mifflin and Central Valley in the first three rounds, then rolling past Knoch, 42-14, for the school’s third and most recent district championship.

• The Spartans have only missed the playoffs twice since 2007, but both misses have come in the last three years, including a year ago when they finished 4-3 and in third place in the Parkway Conference. The Spartans lost out to McKeesport and Hampton in the chase for the two wild-card spots in Class 4A.

• This is the 90th season of Montour football, including preceding schools in the district.

Tags: Montour