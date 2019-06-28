Leechburg brings back Damian Davies to head boys basketball program

By: Greg Macafee

Friday, June 28, 2019 | 2:53 PM

Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review Leechburg head coach Damian Davies reacts to a non-foul call during their game against St. Joseph at Leechburg High School on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.

After moving on from boys’ basketball coach, Corey Smith, on Friday of last week, the Leechburg School Board has found their new boys basketball coach and they didn’t have to look very far.

On Wednesday, Damian Davies, was approved by the school board to return to the program as the head coach for the 2019-2020 basketball season.

“We went through our evaluation process and Damian was selected to be the coach,” Leechburg School Board President Neill Brady said. “They (Davies and Smith), we’re both very qualified candidates. Corey did a great job over the past three years and Damian had done a good job before then so they were both qualified candidates. But, I think I’ve mentioned before we wanted to move forward with someone from inside our district.”

In 2016, Davies’ contract was not renewed by the Leechburg School Board when hazing allegations were brought against the boys basketball program. No evidence was found that proved Davies guilty of any wrongdoing.

When Davies reapplied for the position after the investigation concluded, he received a great deal of support. Players, students, parents, and community members voiced their opinion of support during a school board meeting in May of 2016. But, the school board still voted against his reinstatement by a vote of 5-3.

Afterwards, Davies was approved as an assistant for the girls basketball program and over the past three years he has contributed to an overall record of 38-25, including an 18-4 record in the 2017-2018. Over that time, Davies had received other coaching offers but he said he never had any intentions of leaving Leechburg.

“I live here, I teach here, I love my job, I love my students, and I am invested in the community,” Davies said. “I’ve really never stopped coaching here. I’ve had offers in the past, but I wanted to be here in Leechburg.”

During his first stint with the program, Davies coached the boys program for 14 years and brought Leechburg it’s last WPIAL Championship in the 2006-2007 season. That run in 2006-2007 was also the last time the Blue Devils made the state playoffs before Smith returned the program to the state tournament in 2017-2018. But, all that is in the past as Davies takes over for his second stint as the head coach of the boys basketball program and he is ready to get started.

“We start Monday with the LBG Summer Basketball Academy,” Davies said. “We’re going to start at 10 am with the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders in and then were going to run with the varsity and we already have a schedule set up and a lot of gym time set aside for them. I just want to have the best opportunities available for the players to be the best that they can be at all grades and all levels and that’s what were going to try and do right off the bat on Monday.”

Last season, the Blue Devils made it to the second round of the Class 1A WPIAL Playoffs before running into eventual runner-up Vincentian. They then went on to the state tournament and fell to District 9 champion Elk County Catholic, 65-41. Davies will only lose two seniors from last year and he will also return players Eli Rich, Jake Blumer, and Dylan Cook, who all contributed as underclassmen last season. With a solid roster of returning players and a young core coming up through the Leechburg system, Davies will have a talented roster when the basketball season approaches and he is excited to get resettled into his old position.

“I’m excited about it,” Davies said. “But I’m excited about it because it’s what I do here. I’m totally invested. I moved my family here. I’ve been here a long time and I’m totally invested in doing what I can for the community and the team. So, I feel like it’s time to just get started and do those things as best as I can.”

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

