Leechburg capitalizes on Riverview turnovers for easy victory

By:

Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 4:47 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Leechburg quarterback Dylan Cook (10) looks for an opening as Riverview defense Mike Lewis (9) and Cameron Jackson (75) close in during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Leechburg quarterback Dylan Cook is tackled by Riverview’s Zach Hanlon (36) and Isaac Murphy during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Leechburg quarterback Dylan Cook looks for an opening against Riverview during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Jake Blumer runs the ball against Riverview during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace (22) runs the ball against Riverview during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Riverview defenseman James Williams (3) closes in for the tackle on Leechburg ball carrier Anthony Mangee during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Riverview quarterback Ryan Aber looks for an opening over Leechburg defense during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Dalton Hamm (36) runs the ball through Riverview’s defense lineup during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Anthony Mangee is tackled by Riverview after mounting a run during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Riverview ball carrier Dean Cecere (22) is tackled by Leechburg defense during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Riverview ball carrier Zach Hanlon (36) is taken down by Leechburg defenders during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Leechburg Chace Wadsworth (88) breaks up an intended pass for Riverview during WPIAL football on Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at Riverview Park in Oakmont. Previous Next

After a grueling, three-overtime defeat last week, Leechburg responded Saturday by taking advantage of favorable field position and rolling to a 47-0 victory over Riverview at Oakmont’s Riverside Park.

The Blue Devils scored three touchdowns in the first 10 minutes of the game on drives of 30, 44 and 35 yards, with fumble recoveries on the first two possessions setting the game’s tone.

Jake Blumer, Dalton Hamm and Braylan Lovelace scored two touchdowns each, and Alex Stramaski added another — all on the ground — as Leechburg (2-3, 1-2) won its first Eastern Conference game of the season.

The four running backs combined for 299 rushing yards.

“Jake did what we always ask him to do, and he did it very well,” Blue Devils coach Mark George said. “We were able to give the ball to Dalton and Alex, and that was nice for us to be able to do that today.”

Because of the short drives, Leechburg didn’t amass any impressive statistics. Blumer picked up 72 yards rushing, Stramaski 67 and Hamm 60.

Promising freshman Braylan Lovelace carried for 101 yards, with nine of his 11 touches coming in the second half.

Logan Kline recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, and the Blue Devils needed just six plays to get on the scoreboard, with Blumer taking it in from 10 yards.

Chace Wadsworth picked up a loose ball on Riverview’s fourth play from scrimmage, and Blumer culminated a six-play drive with a 6-yard scoring run.

After a 5-yard punt, the Blue Devils set up at the Raiders 35. After a 15-yard penalty against Riverview, Hamm scored on a 20-yard run to put Leechburg on top 20-0 with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

“Unfortunately, Leechburg was the better team today,” Raiders coach Todd Massack said. “We turned the ball over too much, too many mistakes, too many penalties, too many missed assignments.”

Leechburg took the second-half kickoff and drove 45 yards in five plays to get the Blue Devils in front 35-0 and put the continuous clock rules in effect.

Even with an extra day to prepare this week, George wasn’t taking any chances.

Said George: “Any time you go in and win on a Saturday, it’s a plus. I don’t care if it’s by one point. A Saturday win is never easy for a team that’s used to be playing on Friday nights.”

Riverview’s scoreless streak reached 12 quarters. The Raiders (0-4, 0-3) haven’t scored since early in the fourth quarter against Greensburg Central Catholic on Aug. 31. Massack went up to every player in the locker room after the game and offered encouragement.

“We keep talking about staying positive and continuing to work hard,” the veteran coach said. “Everybody needs to look at what they’re doing and their job and get better at what they do and, hopefully, we’ll get better as a team.”

The Raiders managed just 87 rushing yards and 24 passing yards.

Riverview has a chance to get into the victory column Saturday at home against winless Imani Christian at noon. Leechburg returns home to play Clairton on Friday.

Tags: Leechburg, Riverview