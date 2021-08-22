Leechburg football to lean on talented tandem of Eli Rich, Braylan Lovelace

Sunday, August 22, 2021 | 5:13 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Eli Rich (left) and Braylan Lovelace walk back to the huddle after a play during a practice session Aug. 16, 2021, at West Leechburg Field. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Braylan Lovelace takes a handoff from quarterback Tommy Burke during a practice session Aug. 16, 2021, at West Leechburg Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Leechburg tight end Eli Rich during practice Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at West Leechburg Park. Previous Next

Every program looking toward advancing into WPIAL playoff contention needs star power.

And Leechburg has it in senior Eli Rich and junior Braylan Lovelace.

The Blue Devils’ quest to end its long drought of playoff appearances and winning seasons will center around that duo.

Lovelace was a first-team Valley News Dispatch All-Star at running back last season with 983 yards rushing, 325 yards in pass receptions and 13 touchdowns in just seven games.

Rich, a tight end and defensive end, was a second-team Valley News Dispatch All-Star at both positions.

Both were first-team All-Eastern Conference last season, which is prestigious since the conference has so many elite programs with schools such as Jeannette, Clairton, Springdale and Greensburg Central Catholic.

Leechburg came within moments of securing its first winning season since 1991 before falling to Imani Christian in the regular-season finale, going 3-4 overall.

The Blue Devils in 2021 are prepared to reach the final rungs of the conference ladder and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 1988.

“I think we’ve improved a lot, even with the covid last season,” Rich said. “We’ve been in the weight room a lot more.”

While blocking is a key part of Rich’s game, he will also be a target for quarterback Tom Burke, who replaces Dylan Cook, a first-team Valley News Dispatch All-Star last season.

Rich’s defensive play has been dominating and highlight-reel-worthy.

“I’m working on my moves a lot more and pushing myself to get better,” Rich said. “Players in the conference are very tough, and I want to get our other guys more opportunities to pressure the teams defensively.”

Said second-year Leechburg coach Randy Walters: “They are both very talented kids, and both were all-conference. They both worked hard in the weight room. Eli played at 222 (pounds) last year; he’s now about 236. Braylan’s put on about 13 pounds.”

Also occupying space on the highlight reels is Lovelace, who rushed for 396 yards in a 76-25 victory over Riverview last season. It was the third-best total in Alle-Kiski Valley history for a single game behind Duane Brown of Apollo-Ridge and Tracy Durand of Valley. Lovelace also scored four touchdowns.

“It was great. We had lots of fun,” Lovelace recalled. “Our guys up front, that’s the reason I could score so much.”

Lovelace’s numbers could have been higher, but he was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter.

Also a middle linebacker and special teams standout, Lovelace is expected to be on the field the entire game, similar to what occurs in many smaller schools.

“That’s what I did last year, and I expect to do the same this year,” Lovelace said. “We have to push ourselves a lot more and be mentally strong since we don’t have a lot of subs.”

Added Walters: “We put in 28 weeks of really, really good lifting in the off-season. Kids have gotten bigger and stronger. We had a lot of skinny kids that aren’t so skinny anymore.”

Leechburg will begin its 103rd football season Friday with a long road trip to Jefferson-Morgan in Greene County.

