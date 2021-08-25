Leechburg knocking on door of elusive winning season

Leechburg came oh so close to its first winning football season since 1991, holding a 27-0 lead over Imani Christian in the season finale.

But the Blue Devils couldn’t finish it out, suffering a 28-27 setback to go 3-4 in the truncated 2020 season, 3-3 in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the loss, coach Randy Walters saw a lot of positives in his first season at Leechburg.

“A couple things went wrong there,” Walters said about the game in Wilkinsburg. “A couple calls didn’t go our way, and we had to put some inexperienced linemen in there. But those kids got some experience and know how close we came to a winning season.”

The first order of business as Leechburg approaches its 103nd football season is to replace quarterback Dylan Cook, the first-team Valley News Dispatch All-Star who directed an offense that averaged 34.3 points per game. The Blue Devils, however, think they’ve found their man in Tom Burke.

Said Walters: “Dylan was all-Mr. Everything at Leechburg and a great kid. Tommy’s done a phenomenal job, though. We knew he could throw the ball. He can put a touch on it, and he can throw the deep ball. He played receiver last year and showed he can run the ball.

“Dylan was a great quarterback,” Burke said. “I sat behind him and watched and learned. With a year behind coach Walters, I think we should have a pretty good year.”

Also returning are junior running back Braylan Lovelace and senior tight end/defensive end Eli Rich.

“Eli’s put about 12 pounds on during the offseason,” Walters said. “He’s up to 236, and Braylan now is about 192 pounds. Braylan’s still a young kid, only going into his junior year. They’re both really, really good players for us.”

Lovelace started to get WPIAL-wide notice late last season after a 396-yard rushing performance against Riverview.

Tyler Foley and Logan Cline are both expected to contribute as receivers. Walters and his staff spent much of training camp putting together the starting line.

Foley will be a receiver on offense and a cornerback on defense.

“Our offense is very fast-paced,” Foley said. “In the air or on the ground, we’ll take every chance we get.”

Tino DiCapite will be the center, and Jacob Reinke and Brandon Lucas will be counted on as Walters continues to finish the puzzle with younger players.

Assisting Walters will be defensive coordinator John Allan Snyder, Devin Wasylink, Cody Wolfe, Bruno Tresco, Connor Walters and Ryan Lightcap, hired as a new Leechburg phys ed teacher from Punxsutawney.

While Leechburg starts the season with two road games, the community is looking forward to Sept. 10, the night the Devils play their first game on the artificial turf at Veteran Memorial Stadium.

Walters could be found at the stadium daily throughout the summer, watching the renovation.

“If you want to find me between 3 and 5, that’s where I’ll be,” Walters said. “Once that gravel gets down, they’ll roll the green stuff out. I’m excited, and everybody should be excited. The surface will be safe, level and fast for us.”

Said Foley: “It’ll be nice. We won’t have to worry about all the potholes and twisting our ankles trying to perfect our routes.”

Burke will see action on the other corner.

“I told coach when I came here (from Kiski Area) that I’ll play anywhere and do anything to help the team,” Burke said. “I’m focused on getting that first winning season in 30 years.”

Leechburg will again compete in the rugged Eastern Conference that has produced the last two WPIAL champions in Clairton and Jeannette.

Leechburg

Coach: Randy Walters

2020 record: 3-4, 3-4 in Class A Big East Conference

All-time record: 400-514-38

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.4 at Summit Academy, 12:30

9.10 Brentwood, 7

9.17 at Clairton*, 7

9.24 Springdale*, 7

10.1 at Jeannette*, 7

10.8 Bishop Canevin*, 7

10.16 at Riverview*, noon

10.22 Imani Christian*, 7

10.29 at Greensburg Central Catholic*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Dylan Cook*

92-158, 1,338 yards, 10TDs

Rushing: Braylan Lovelace

109-983, 11TDs

Receiving: Braylan Lovelace

27-325 yards

FAST FACTS

• Leechburg’s 76 points against Riverview last year in Week 6 broke the single-game scoring record of 62 set against Blairsville in 1950. The 76-25 victory for a combined 101 points was also the third-highest total in A-K Valley history, equaling Har-Brack’s 68-33 win over Vandergrift in 1953.

• This will be the 75th football season at Veterans Memorial Stadium, named after World War II vets as they returned to the community while the stadium was being built.

• Leechburg is the only school from Armstrong County to ever win a WPIAL football title, securing championships in 1953, 1965 and 1966.

• The Leechburg-Springdale matchup is now the A-K’s oldest active rivalry, dating to 1932.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

5, Logan Kline, WR/S, 6-1/180, Jr.

13, Thomas Burke III, QB/C, 5-9/165, Sr.

18, Ryan Shaw, K, 5-9/175, So.

21, Braylan Lovelace, TB/LB, 6-3/192, Jr.

29, Tyler Villa, WR/DB, 5-10/165, So.

32, Jessie McMillian, WR/DB, 5-8/155, So.

34, Brandin Gilmer, H/S, 5-10/165, Jr.

51, Tino DeCapite, C/NT, 5-9/215, Sr.

52, Sawyer Dudek, OT/DT, 6-1/195, So.

53, Owen Nuttal, G/LB, 5-11/195, So.

57, Sebastian Mason, G/LB, 5-5/150, So.

62, Jacob Reinke, OT/DE, 6-0/220, Sr.

64, Jon Talerico, C/NT, 5-5/185, Sr.

71, Collin Cook, OT/DE, 5-10/175, Jr.

75, Brandon Lucas, OT/DT, 6-2/240, Jr.

81, Tyler Foley, WR/C, 5-10/165, Jr.

85, Eli Rich, TE/DE, 6-5/240, Sr.

Tyler Burke, WR/DB, 5-11/145, So.

Jake Cummings, WR/DB, 5-9/140, Fr.

Jayden Floyd, QB/LB, 5-10/175, Fr.

Lucas Gamble, WR/LB, 5-9/155, Fr.

Eric Guo, OL/LB, 5-5/130, Fr.

Jake Heilman, G/DE, 5-10/195, Jr.

Reese Jones, WR/DB, 5-9/145, So.

Aric Learn, TB/LB, 5-8/150, So.

Owen McDermott, WR/S, 6-1/175, Jr.

Alex Pulkownik, G/DT, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Brady Rollinger, WR/DB, 5-10/140, Fr.

Damani Stewart, WR/LB, 6-0/145, Fr.

