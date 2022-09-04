Leechburg rolls past Summit Academy as reserves get into the act

Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 4:23 PM

After a season-opening loss to Apollo-Ridge, it was bounce-back Saturday for Leechburg.

Leechburg scored on all eight first-half possessions and twice more in the second half en route to a resounding 69-0 nonconference victory at Summit Academy. It was the biggest margin of victory and the third-highest point total in the school’s 104-year football history.

Three touchdowns were set up by turnovers: interceptions by Tyler Villa and Owen McDermott, along with a fumble recovery by freshman Lucas Oldfield.

The Blue Devils, rated No. 5 in the Trib HSSN rankings, amassed 331 rushing yards, and the Knights (0-2) were held to 12 net rushing yards.

Leechburg standout and Pitt commit Braylan Lovelace played just the first quarter and carried the ball seven times for 89 yards. Lovelace got the scoring barrage underway on the fourth play of the game with an 11-yard run.

Reserves carried the ball from the second quarter on. Leechburg had the ball on the Summit 9 late in the game, but Jayden Floyd took a knee and let the clock run out to conclude the afternoon at Steve Sherer Field.

“We put four tailbacks in the game and played some freshmen,” said Blue Devils coach Randy Walters. “I told them at halftime, I don’t want to embarrass (Summit). That’s why we went down on one knee. We still got to play football, too. We stopped throwing the ball in the second quarter after eight passes.”

Junior Brandon Gilmer carried eight times for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman Tim Andrasy ran nine times for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“Those kids work hard all week, too,” Walters said. “When they get the opportunity, I want them to work hard and do right. Sooner or later, we’re going to need them.”

Senior Logan Kline had a 49-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and a 30-yard scoring run on an end sweep to end the first half.

“I just wanted this game to be a team effort, and I wanted this to be a learning game,” Kline said. “We want to get the young guys in there and learn for next year to do the right things.”

The senior felt he got enough time on the field before the reserves took over.

“I don’t get off the field that much. I play on the special teams,” Kline said. “Even I’ll work after a game and get my recovery going. I feel like I got my fair share today.”

To typify how things were going for Leechburg, Floyd bobbled a low snap at the Knights 13. By the time he picked up the loose ball, the blocking had been formed, and Floyd raced into the end zone.

Tight end Jake Cummings scored on an 11-yard end sweep, and Tyler Foley scored on a similar play from 3 yards with 4 minutes, 2 seconds left in the half.

Foley caught three passes for 78 yards. Floyd threw for 130 yards before the passing game was shut down.

Walters was happy that Floyd kept his balance and footing Saturday, his second varsity start.

It was the 14th consecutive setback for Summit Academy, dating to 2019.

Leechburg will return home to play Bentworth Friday in the U.S. Army game. The Blue Devils will wear camo uniforms for their home opener.

