Ligonier Valley boys again stopped in D6 title game by Richland

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 9:39 PM

CRESSON — For a second season in a row, Richland proved too strong for Ligonier Valley and came away with a victory in the District 6 Class 3A boys basketball championship game.

Caleb Burke scored 17 points, and No. 3 seed Richland led from start to finish to beat top-seeded Ligonier Valley, 62-45, on Friday night at Mt. Aloysius, ending LV’s 20-game winning streak.

Richland (17-7) also ousted Ligonier Valley a year ago in the championship game, 68-64 in overtime, after LV won the 2018 title matchup 58-54.

Despite the outcome, both teams advance to the PIAA playoffs, which begin March 7.

Koby Bailey added 15 points, and Jordan Ford chipped in 13 for Richland.

Ligonier Valley (23-3) battled from behind for the entire game.

LV Rams cut the deficit to single digits only twice after Richland went ahead 11-0 at the onset, the last on Matthew Marinchak’s 3-point shot that cut the Richland lead to 48-39 with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left.

Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 22 points. Michael Marinchak added 13.

Ligonier Valley continued to play without senior Kyle Silk, the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder, who is ineligible for the postseason after playing during the regular season. Silk, who also was ineligible to play the entire year for the Ligonier Valley football team, is a transfer from United.

Richland scored the game’s first 11 points before Ligonier Valley finally got on the board in the final minute of the first quarter on a layup by Isaac Niedbalson.

Richland built the lead to 23-9, taking advantage of its inside game to consistently score up close.

A 6-0 run pulled Ligonier Valley within 23-15, but the momentum swung back to Richland when Ligonier Valley’s Cooper Mills shoved Richland’s Koby Bailey after the two had fought for a rebound.

Mills was whistled for a technical foul, but Richland made just 1 of 3 free-throw attempts, though it retained possession and converted it into a basket by Jordan Ford to push the lead back to 26-15.

Richland enjoyed a 28-17 halftime lead as Ford led the way with 13 points.

