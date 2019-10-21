Ligonier Valley drops to third in latest District 6 football rankings

Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 10:18 PM

Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel

Despite another easy win in the PIAA District 6 Heritage Conference, Ligonier Valley dropped a spot in the football rankings in Class 2A.

The Rams (9-0) fell from second to third behind unbeaten Richland (9-0) and Bellwood-Antis (9-0).

District 6 doesn’t rank teams based on ability. It ranks teams using a power rating. Richland and Bellwood-Antis have Class 4A and 3A teams on their schedule, which gives them more power points.

Penns Valley (8-1), which was tied with Ligonier Valley for second place in Week 8 drops to fourth place.

Marion Center (7-2) and West Shamokin (4-5) from the Heritage Conference will make the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.

In Class A, Purchase Line, Saltsburg, Homer-Center, Blairsville and Northern Cambria from the Heritage Conference could make the playoffs

Ligonier Valley, winners of 37 consecutive Heritage Conference wins, will play WestPAC champion Portage on Saturday in the Appalachian Bowl at Penns Manor. Portage (8-1) is ranked No. 1 in Class A.

State College (8-1) stayed No. 1 in Class 6A. Hollidaysburg (5-4) remained the top team in 5A, and Bellefonte (7-2) stayed points ahead of Clearfield (7-2) in 4A. Bald Eagle Area (7-2) is No. 1 in 3A.

Here are the current rankings.

PIAA District 6 Rankings

Class 6A

1. State College (8-1), 115.56; 2. Mifflin County (3-6) 35.56, 3. Altoona (1-8) 13.33.

Class 5A

1. Hollidaysburg (5-4) 62.22; 2. Central Mountain (1-8) 13.33; 3. Brashear (1-7) 10.

Class 4A

1. Bellefonte (7-2) 96.67; 2. Clearfield (7-2) 95.56; 3. Juniata (4-5) 41.11; 4. Johnstown (1-8) 12.22; 5. Bradford (1-8) 10; 6. DuBois (0-8) 0.

Class 3A

1. Bald Eagle Area (7-2) 108.89; 2. Westmont Hilltop (6-3) 81.11; 3. Central (Martinsburg) (4-5) 54.44; 4. Huntingdon (4-5) 53.33; T5. Central Cambria (2-7) and Tyrone (2-7) 25.56; T7. Forest Hills (1-8) and Penn Cambria (1-8) 13.33; 9. Philipsburg-Osceola (1-9) 11.

Class 2A

1. Richland (9-0) 144.44; 2. Bellwood-Antis (9-0) 135.56; 3. Ligonier Valley (9-0) 132.22; 4. Penns Valley (8-1) 131; 5. Marion Center (7-2) 97.78; 6. Cambria Heights (5-4) 71.11; 7. West Shamokin (4-5) 51.11; 8. Southern Huntingdon (4-5) 48.89; 9. Bishop Carroll (3-6) 38.89; 10, Mount Union (2-7) 25.56; 11. West Branch (2-7) 23.33.

Class A

1. Portage (8-1) 123.33; 2. Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) 114.44; 3. Juniata Valley (7-2)104.44; 4. Purchase Line (6-3) 87.78; T5. Saltsburg (6-3) and Claysburg-Kimmel (6-3) 86.67; 8. Homer-Center (5-4) 76.67; 8. Bishop McCort (5-4) 75.56; 9. Glendale (5-4) 70; 10. Blairsville (3-6) 42.22; 11. Northern Cambria (3-6) 41.11; 12. Blacklick Valley (3-6) 38.89; T13. Ferndale (2-7), Moshannon Valley (2-7) and Penns Manor (2-7) 25.56; T16. Conemaugh Valley (0-9), United (0-9) and Williamsburg (0-9) 0.

