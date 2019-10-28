Ligonier Valley finishes 2nd in D6 football rankings

Sunday, October 27, 2019 | 10:56 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Fans enter Weller Field before kickoff between West Shamokin and Ligonier Valley during WPIAL football on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Weller Field in Ligonier.

The final PIAA District 6 football rankings were released, and Ligonier Valley (10-0) is seeded second behind returning Class 2A champion Richland.

Bellwood-Antis (10-0) finished third, and once-beaten Penns Valley (9-1) ended up fourth.

Richland defeated Ligonier Valley in last year’s championship game, and both could be on a collision course for another meeting.

Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2) received the top seed in Class A. Portage (8-2), which lost 58-6 to Ligonier Valley in the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday, slipped to second.

State College (9-1) stayed No. 1 in Class 6A. Hollidaysburg (6-4) remained the top team in 5A, and Bellefonte (8-2) stayed points ahead of Clearfield (8-2) in 4A and Bald Eagle Area (7-3) is No. 1 in 3A.

Here are the current rankings:

Class 6A

1. State College (9-1), 123; 2. Mifflin County (3-7) 33, 3. Altoona (1-9) 12.

Class 5A

1. Hollidaysburg (6-4) 68; 2. Central Mountain (1-9) 13; 3. Brashear (1-7) 10.

Class 4A

1. Bellefonte (8-2) 105; 2. Clearfield (8-2) 98; 3. Juniata (4-6) 38; 4. Johnstown (1-9) 12; 5. Bradford (1-8) 10; 6. DuBois (0-8) 0.

Class 3A

1. Bald Eagle Area (7-3) 101; 2. Westmont Hilltop (7-3) 90; 3. Huntingdon (5-5) 61; 4. Central (Martinsburg) (4-6) 50; 5. Central Cambria (2-8) 24; T6. Penn Cambria (2-8) and Tyrone (2-8) 8. Forest Hills (1-9) 12; 9. Philipsburg-Osceola (1-9) 11.

Class 2A

1. Richland (10-0) 153; 2. Ligonier Valley (10-0) 143; 3. Bellwood Antis (10-0) 140: 4. Penns Valley (9-1) 134; 5. Marion Center (7-3) 94;; 6. Cambria Heights (5-5) 65; 7. West Shamokin (5-5) 62; 8. Southern Huntingdon (4-6) 45; 9. Bishop Carroll (3-7) 35; 10, Mount Union (3-7) 32; 11. West Branch (2-8) 21.

Class A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2) 120: 2. Portage (8-2) 112; 3. Juniata Valley (8-2)109; 4. Saltsburg (7-3) 100; 5. Claysburg (7-3) 92: 6. Homer-Center (6-4) 75; 7. Purchase Line (6-4) 85; 8. Bishop McCort (5-5) 70; 9. Glendale (5-5) 63; 10. Blairsville (4-6) 54; 11. Northern Cambria (4-6) 52; 12. Penn Manor (3-7) 38; 9. Blacklick Valley (3-7) 35; T14. Ferndale (2-8) and, Moshannon Valley (2-8) 23; 16. United (1-9) 10; T17. Conemaugh Valley (0-10) and Williamsburg (0-9) 0.

