Ligonier Valley makes a leap in District 6 football rankings

Sunday, October 6, 2019 | 9:47 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel watches from the sidelines against West Shamokin during WPIAL football on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Ligonier Valley.

Ligonier Valley and Saltsburg made leaps in the PIAA District 6 football rankings after big wins Friday.

The unbeaten Rams (7-0), who clinched their fourth consecutive Heritage Conference championship with a 46-0 victory against Marion Center, moved past Bellwood-Antis into second place behind Richland in Class 2A.

Despite the loss to Ligonier Valley, Marion Center (5-2) stayed in fifth place.

In Class A, Saltsburg fell from eighth to sixth after defeating Homer-Center, 27-26. Homer-Center (5-2) dropped to third place as Portage jumped to the top spot to replace Bishop Guilfoyle, which lost to Richland.

Unbeaten State College (7-0) stayed No. 1 in Class 6A after its big win against Harrisburg.

Hollidaysburg (3-4) remained the top team in 5A, Clearfield (6-1) from District 9 is the top 4A team and Bald Eagle Area (6-1) is No. 1 in 3A.

District 6 isn’t strictly teams from the district. There are also teams from District 8 (Pittsburgh City League) and District 9.

Here are the current rankings:

PIAA District 6 Rankings

6A

1. State College (7-0), 840; T. Mifflin County (1-6) 120, 3. Altoona (1-6) 110.

5A

1. Hollidaysburg (3-4) 340; 2. Brashear (1-6) 80; 3. Central Mountain (0-7) 0.

4A

1. Clearfield (6-1, 700; Bellefonte (5-2) 590; 3. Juniata (2-5) 210; 4. Bradford (1-6) 90; T5. DuBois (0-7) and Johnstown (0-7) 0.

3A

1. Bald Eagle Area (6-1) 760; T2. Westmont Hilltop (4-3) 350 and Central (Martinsburg) (4-3) 70; 4. Tyrone (2-5) 230; T5. Central Cambria (2-5) and Huntingdon (2-5) 220; 7. Forest Hills (1-6) 120; 8. Penn Cambria (1-6) 110; 9. Philipsburg-Osceola (1-6) 100.

2A

1. Richland (7-0) 920; 2. Ligonier Valley (7-0) 890; 3. Bellwood-Antis (7-0) 870; 4. Penns Valley (6-1) 860; 5. Marion Center (5-2) 620; 6. Cambria Heights (4-3) 490; 7. Bishop Carroll (3-4) 340; T8. Southern Huntingdon (3-4) and West Shamokin (3-4) 310; T10. Mount Union (1-6) and West Branch (1-6) 110.

A

1. Portage (6-1) 770; 2. Bishop Guilfoyle (5-2) 680; 3. Homer-Center (5-2) 640; 4. Juniata Valley (5-2) 630; T5. Claysburg-Kimmel (5-2) and Saltsburg (5-2) 610; 7. Glendale (5-2) 600; 8. Bishop McCort (4-3) 520; 9. Purchase Line (4-3) 500; 10. Blacklick Valley (3-4) 340; 11. Northern Cambria (2-5) 240; T12. Ferndale (2-5), Moshannon Valley (2-5), Penns Manor (2-5) and Blairsville (2-5) 220; T16. Conemaugh Valley (0-7), United (0-7) and Williamsburg (0-7) 0.

