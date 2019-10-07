Ligonier Valley makes a leap in District 6 football rankings
By:
Sunday, October 6, 2019 | 9:47 PM
Ligonier Valley and Saltsburg made leaps in the PIAA District 6 football rankings after big wins Friday.
The unbeaten Rams (7-0), who clinched their fourth consecutive Heritage Conference championship with a 46-0 victory against Marion Center, moved past Bellwood-Antis into second place behind Richland in Class 2A.
Despite the loss to Ligonier Valley, Marion Center (5-2) stayed in fifth place.
In Class A, Saltsburg fell from eighth to sixth after defeating Homer-Center, 27-26. Homer-Center (5-2) dropped to third place as Portage jumped to the top spot to replace Bishop Guilfoyle, which lost to Richland.
Unbeaten State College (7-0) stayed No. 1 in Class 6A after its big win against Harrisburg.
Hollidaysburg (3-4) remained the top team in 5A, Clearfield (6-1) from District 9 is the top 4A team and Bald Eagle Area (6-1) is No. 1 in 3A.
District 6 isn’t strictly teams from the district. There are also teams from District 8 (Pittsburgh City League) and District 9.
Here are the current rankings:
PIAA District 6 Rankings
6A
1. State College (7-0), 840; T. Mifflin County (1-6) 120, 3. Altoona (1-6) 110.
5A
1. Hollidaysburg (3-4) 340; 2. Brashear (1-6) 80; 3. Central Mountain (0-7) 0.
4A
1. Clearfield (6-1, 700; Bellefonte (5-2) 590; 3. Juniata (2-5) 210; 4. Bradford (1-6) 90; T5. DuBois (0-7) and Johnstown (0-7) 0.
3A
1. Bald Eagle Area (6-1) 760; T2. Westmont Hilltop (4-3) 350 and Central (Martinsburg) (4-3) 70; 4. Tyrone (2-5) 230; T5. Central Cambria (2-5) and Huntingdon (2-5) 220; 7. Forest Hills (1-6) 120; 8. Penn Cambria (1-6) 110; 9. Philipsburg-Osceola (1-6) 100.
2A
1. Richland (7-0) 920; 2. Ligonier Valley (7-0) 890; 3. Bellwood-Antis (7-0) 870; 4. Penns Valley (6-1) 860; 5. Marion Center (5-2) 620; 6. Cambria Heights (4-3) 490; 7. Bishop Carroll (3-4) 340; T8. Southern Huntingdon (3-4) and West Shamokin (3-4) 310; T10. Mount Union (1-6) and West Branch (1-6) 110.
A
1. Portage (6-1) 770; 2. Bishop Guilfoyle (5-2) 680; 3. Homer-Center (5-2) 640; 4. Juniata Valley (5-2) 630; T5. Claysburg-Kimmel (5-2) and Saltsburg (5-2) 610; 7. Glendale (5-2) 600; 8. Bishop McCort (4-3) 520; 9. Purchase Line (4-3) 500; 10. Blacklick Valley (3-4) 340; 11. Northern Cambria (2-5) 240; T12. Ferndale (2-5), Moshannon Valley (2-5), Penns Manor (2-5) and Blairsville (2-5) 220; T16. Conemaugh Valley (0-7), United (0-7) and Williamsburg (0-7) 0.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Blairsville, Homer-Center, Ligonier Valley, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, Saltsburg, United, West Shamokin